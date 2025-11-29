Sun PhuQuoc Airways appoints General Sales Agents in RoK, Taiwan

Sun PhuQuoc Airways announces direct international routes to the Republic of Korea. (Photo: Sun Group)

Sun PhuQuoc Airways has officially appointed Pacific Air Agency (PAA) as its General Sales Agent (GSA) in the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Hongyi Travel Service as its GSA in Taiwan, marking an important step in preparing for the launch of direct routes connecting Phu Quoc with two of its fastest-growing inbound markets.

According to the plan, the airline will operate the Seoul – Phu Quoc route from March 2026, followed by Busan – Phu Quoc serivce from September 2026. In Taiwan, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is set to launch Taipei – Phu Quoc route from March 2026 and Kaohsiung – Phu Quoc flights from October 2026.

To ensure effective market entry for its first international routes, Sun PhuQuoc Airways has selected Pacific Air Agency as its GSA in the RoK. Founded in 1990 in Seoul, PAA is regarded as one of the most reputable and experienced GSAs in the country, with offices in Seoul, Incheon, Busan and Yongsan. PAA provides a full suite of GSA services for both passenger and cargo operations, including airline representation, sales, B2B/B2C marketing, GDS reservations, airport operations, and market-strategy development. Notably, PAA has a team with extensive experience working with Vietnamese carriers, offering deep knowledge of Vietnam’s aviation landscape and valuable insights for market penetration.

John P. Park, Chairman & CEO of PAA, shared: “Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ approach to the Korean market is different from that of other carriers. The airline is able to offer an integrated travel product that includes air tickets, resort accommodation and entertainment experiences. This level of convenience and value is expected to resonate strongly with Korean travelers.”

In Taiwan, Sun PhuQuoc Airways has appointed Hongyi Travel Service as its GSA.

With over three decades of experience, Hongyi is one of Taiwan’s leading travel companies and was the first Taiwanese operator to bring travelers to Vietnam in the early 1990s. With a wide-reaching distribution network and long-standing expertise in the Vietnam market, Hongyi is considered a strong partner to promote Phu Quoc, support the airline’s market-entry strategy, and develop tailored products for Taiwanese travelers.

Tony Tsai, CEO of Hongyi Travel Service, noted: “Vietnam’s aviation market still lacks competition in the higher-quality service segment, and the arrival of Sun PhuQuoc Airways comes at exactly the right time. For travel agencies like us, having direct flights significantly simplifies tour design. We can easily build 3–6-day packages and incorporate major resorts, theme parks or all-inclusive leisure products.”

Sun PhuQuoc Airways selected the RoK and Taiwan as its first international destinations due to the strong growth momentum and rising travel demand to Phu Quoc — the island recently voted the Best Island in Asia and the third Best Island in the World by Condé Nast Traveler.

According to Agoda, Phu Quoc ranks 2nd among the most-loved destinations for Korean travelers. Data from Phu Quoc International Airport also indicates a 178% increase in Korean arrivals year-on-year. Stunning landscapes, convenient direct flights, and an increasingly diversified ecosystem of leisure experiences — including the Kiss of The Sea show and the Mediterranean-inspired Sunset Town — have driven a social-media trend among Korean visitors on platforms such as Naver, Instagram and Kakao Talk.

In Taiwan, the surge is even more remarkable. Taiwanese arrivals to Phu Quoc rose from 2,777 in 2023 to 169,421 in 2024 — an increase of over 6,000%. Visa-free entry, short flight times and competitive costs have helped Phu Quoc become a standout choice among new island destinations for Taiwanese travelers.

Nguyen Manh Quan, CEO of Sun PhuQuoc Airways, emphasised: “The Republic of Korea and Taiwan are fast-growing markets with strong demand for beach holidays and an excellent match for Phu Quoc’s resort and entertainment offerings. The partnership with PAA and Hongyi not only supports the rollout of our first international routes, but also strengthens the island’s positioning across Northeast Asia.”

From the industry perspective, Nicky Kwok – Business Development Director, SEA, Attractions & Tours at Trip.com – commented: “It is extremely rare for a destination group to establish its own airline solely to serve a destination. This demonstrates Sun Group’s strong commitment to developing Phu Quoc into a leading regional tourism hub.”

Representing travel operators, Hong Jung Min – CEO of Hanatour Vietnam – added: “Phu Quoc now has one of the most complete tourism ecosystems in the region. When airlines, resorts and entertainment products are all connected, designing competitive all-inclusive packages — especially for the Korean market — becomes significantly easier.”

The direct routes from Phu Quoc to the RoK and Taiwan are expected to become the airline’s “strategic international gateways,” optimising travel time for Northeast Asian visitors while unlocking new growth opportunities for Phu Quoc’s tourism ecosystem./.