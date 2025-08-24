Sun Hospitality & Entertainment Group joins hands with Starbucks in a strategic partnership

On August 23, 2025, at Sun World Ba Den Mountain (Tay Ninh), Sun Hospitality & Entertainment Group (SHE) – Vietnam’s leading entertainment and hospitality brand under Sun Group – officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement with global coffee brand Starbucks, unveiling a series of initiatives to enhance the travel experience in Vietnam.



Under the agreement, the two sides will jointly expand business through an exclusive chain partnership model, strengthening Starbucks’ presence across SHE’s business establishments. In addition to the four Starbucks outlets already operating at Sun World Ba Na Hills (Da Nang), Sun Plaza (Sa Pa), Sun World Ba Den Mountain (Tay Ninh), and Sunset Town (Phu Quoc), many more Starbucks branches will be opened at Sun World destinations nationwide in the future.



The strategic signing ceremony between SHE and Starbucks took place on the morning of August 23, 2025, at Sun World Ba Den Mountain. (Photo courtesy of Sun Group)

True to Starbucks’ principle of choosing “prime locations” such as the Vietnam Post Office in Hanoi or its outlet beside Dalat Market, the partnership with SHE will prioritize Starbucks’ presence at Sun Group’s landmark projects, especially in iconic spaces that combine tourism, culture, and commerce. At the same time, the collaboration between these two major names in Vietnam’s tourism and hospitality industry will also deliver benefits for guests staying at Sun Group’s hotel and resort network.



Another highlight of this strategic partnership is joint communication and marketing efforts to elevate service experiences at Vietnam’s top leisure, hospitality, and entertainment destinations. The two brands will explore the development of signature, locally inspired products aligned with Sun Group’s image, while also coordinating communications both online and on-site through social media activations and promotional events, such as Coffee Festivals at Sun World destinations.



Starbucks store in the French Village – one of the most popular check-in spots at Sun World Ba Na Hills. (Photo courtesy of Sun Group)

“The partnership between SHE and Starbucks not only introduces a refined and innovative service model at our destinations but also strengthens the tourism–hospitality–entertainment ecosystem that Sun Group has been developing. With the presence of the global coffee brand Starbucks, we are confident in creating distinctive coffee spaces, elevating the service experience at Vietnam’s leading destinations, and shaping professional tourism ecosystems with strong international competitiveness,” shared Ms. Tran Nguyen, Deputy CEO of Sun Hospitality & Entertainment Group, at the signing ceremony



Commenting on the potential of the collaboration, a representative of Starbucks added: “The long-term cooperation with SHE is one of the key strategies for Starbucks Vietnam. Through this special partnership, we aspire to continuously enhance customer experiences, not only in the F&B sphere but also by highlighting the cultural beauty and distinctiveness of Vietnam at major tourist sites – once again reinforcing our mission of community connection through every cup of coffee,” said Ms. Nguyen Tran Anh Chi, Communications Director of Starbucks Vietnam.



The Starbucks space at Sun Plaza is inspired by the Muong Hoa railway station. (Photo courtesy of Sun Group)

Sun Hospitality & Entertainment Group, under Sun Group, is positioned as an international-standard entertainment and hospitality brand. Its Sun World system comprises nine amusement parks and attractions across Vietnam, including Sun World Ba Na Hills (Da Nang), Sun World Fansipan Legend (Sa Pa, Lao Cai), Sun World Ha Long (Quang Ninh), Sun World Hon Thom (Phu Quoc, An Giang), Sun World Ba Den Mountain (Tay Ninh), Sun World Ha Nam (Ninh Binh), Sun World Cat Ba (Hai Phong), and Sun World Sam Son (Thanh Hoa). Each Sun World destination offers a unique version of local culture, people, and landscapes, delivering distinctive travel experiences.



Meanwhile, the Sun Hospitality system brings together 15 world-class resorts in Vietnam, many of which have garnered prestigious international awards, such as InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, and Capella Hanoi.



The Sun World system nationwide, featuring many iconic tourism landmarks.

Starbucks, founded in 1971 in Seattle (USA), is the world’s leading coffee brand, renowned not only for its quality coffee but also for creating a “third place” – a welcoming space between work and home. Starbucks Vietnam officially launched in 2013 with its first store in Ho Chi Minh City. Today, it operates more than 130 stores across major cities including Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Hai Phong, and Da Nang. Starbucks Vietnam combines international standards with local adaptation, offering creative products tailored to Vietnamese tastes.



With this strategic partnership between a global coffee icon and a creator of iconic destinations, both sides expect to establish new service benchmarks, delivering unique experiences and distinctive highlights for travelers exploring Vietnam./.