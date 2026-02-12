Sun Group transfers management of Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh to Hilton, elevating year-round tourism in Quang Ninh

50 villas and all washitsu rooms are currently available for booking. Photo: Sun Group

This milestone marks a significant new chapter in Quang Ninh’s four-season wellness tourism development strategy.



Elevating global positioning and advancing four-season wellness tourism



Hilton is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 25 distinguished brands, including world-admired names such as Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, and Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts. The group comprises more than 9,000 properties and over 1.3 million rooms across 141 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over three billion guests in its more than 100-year history, and built a loyalty base of over 235 million Hilton Honors members. This partnership with the hospitality “giant” Hilton represents a strategic move by Sun Group, providing Quang Ninh with a strong platform to attract a substantial segment of high-end international travelers, guests with significant spending power and longer average stays, thereby enhancing the global reach of the heritage region’s tourism sector.



Under Hilton’s management, Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh developed and operated by Sun Group since 2020 will be rebranded as Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort and positioned as an international-standard wellness destination. Here, the traditional onsen experience will be delivered within the framework of Hilton’s rigorous global service standards.



This will become Hilton’s third Hilton Hotels & Resorts property in Vietnam and its first onsen resort in Southeast Asia, marking an important step in elevating Quang Ninh’s strength in wellness tourism. The project is expected to help the heritage region gradually overcome long-standing seasonality challenges, paving the way for sustainable, year-round tourism growth.



Global-standard onsen wellness experience



The transferred property comprises 178 villas, 38 washitsu rooms, and a comprehensive Public Onsen complex. 50 villas and all washitsu rooms are currently available for booking, while the remaining villas are set to open towards the end of the year. Each accommodation category at Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort features private onsen facilities along with hot and cold bathing systems, allowing guests to enjoy full mineral therapy treatments within their own private space. The accommodation portfolio is designed to cater to diverse guest segments. The Presidential Villa sets a benchmark for exclusive luxury, featuring five bedrooms, a private karaoke room, personal teppanyaki dining area, wine cellar, and massage room, ideal for guests seeking privacy, entertainment, and bespoke hosting experiences.



Guests also benefit from direct access to the Public Onsen and a dedicated children’s recreation area. Hilton enhances the resort with signature brand amenities, including a Clubhouse complex featuring Eforea Spa, a mountain-view indoor swimming pool, a 24/7 fitness center, yoga facilities, and the Genji restaurant and bar - Hilton’s premium Japanese culinary concept, creating a rich and diverse lifestyle experience.



Continuing the legacy of a wellness icon



Before transitioning to Hilton, Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh developed by Sun Group had already established itself as a leading wellness resort in Vietnam. The property boasts a rare natural saline hot mineral source, ranked among the top 5% of high-quality saline mineral sources worldwide. Its exceptionally high bromine concentration among the highest globally, offers detoxification benefits, pain relief, musculoskeletal recovery, improved circulation, enhanced immunity, dermatological support, skin rejuvenation, and stress reduction, making it particularly beneficial for older guests and those with high-stress lifestyles. This distinctive mineral foundation has played a vital role in shaping Quang Ninh’s wellness tourism trend.



“Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort represents an exciting step forward for our growth in Vietnam and across South East Asia,” said Alexandra Murray, area vice president and regional head of South East Asia, Hilton. “Vietnam’s tourism landscape is evolving rapidly, and we’re seeing more guests broaden their travel beyond major gateways to seek out destinations that offer a different pace and a more restorative stay. With Quang Hanh’s natural hot mineral springs at the heart of the experience, the resort offers travelers a new way to recharge in northern Vietnam.”



Nguyen Vu Quynh Anh, Deputy CEO of Sun Group and CEO of Sun Group’s Entertainment & Hospitality Division, added: “With a shared vision between Sun Group and Hilton to develop sustainable destinations where international standards go hand in hand with local values, we believe Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort will become a globally recognised onsen retreat that every traveller exploring Vietnam’s heritage region will want to experience.”./.