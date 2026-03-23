Sun Group, Marriott International enter strategic partnership

Sun Group and Marriott International sign a strategic partnership to elevate Vietnam into a global tourism destination. Photo: Sun Group

Sun Group and Marriott International officially signed an agreement to elevate their strategic partnership in Phu Quoc on March 23, announcing the development of 10 new hotels and resorts in Phu Quoc and Vung Tau with a scale of nearly 4,500 rooms, expected to open between 2026 and 2030.



The agreement was signed with the attendance of Mr. Anthony Capuano – Global President and CEO of Marriott International – demonstrating the strong commitment of the world's leading hospitality group in accompanying Sun Group to develop world-class tourism ecosystems, contributing to enhancing Vietnam's position on the international tourism map.



The collaboration portfolio adds eight brands across diverse segments and operating models, including W Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Westin, Le Méridien, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield, Moxy Hotels, and Four Points by Sheraton; among which W Hotels and Moxy Hotels are making their debut in Vietnam.



Previously, the two corporations collaborated on several luxury and ultra-luxury projects in Phu Quoc, including the JW Marriott Phu Quoc, which opened in 2017, and the Luxury Collection, Ritz-Carlton, and Ritz-Carlton Reserve at Hon Thom, which have been signed and are set to open in the near future. The continuous addition of management brands under Marriott International shows an increasingly comprehensive partnership picture, covering almost all segments from midscale to premium, from traditional to lifestyle, and hotel models for families, youth, and MICE guests.



Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Rajeev Menon, President of Marriott International for Asia Pacific (excluding China), stated: "Vietnam is emerging as one of the most dynamic tourism markets in the world. The number of hotels managed by Marriott International in Vietnam has doubled since 2022. Partnering with Sun Group – one of the highly visionary destination developers, signing an additional 10 hotels this time – helps us continue to affirm our long-term commitment to this market."



On Sun Group's side, Mr. Dang Minh Truong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sun Group, emphasised: "When global brands are integrated into the destination ecosystem, the competitiveness of Vietnam's tourism will be significantly enhanced," while also stating that brand diversification will help expand the customer base, extend the length of stay, and increase spending levels.



Phu Quoc is set to welcome a diverse portfolio of Marriott International brands, featuring W Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Westin, Le Méridien, and Courtyard by Marriott (Photo: Sun Group)

The majority of the projects in the agreement will be deployed in Phu Quoc – a destination being oriented toward a large-scale integrated tourism model, combining resorts, entertainment, and synchronized infrastructure. For many years, Sun Group has created iconic ecosystems here with the world's longest three-rope cable car, a large-scale theme park - water park complex, the Guinness record-breaking Kiss of the Sea multimedia show, Kiss Bridge, and Sunset Town with year-round artistic fireworks. The addition of the series of Marriott brands will enhance the capacity to welcome large-scale crowds, international events, and MICE, looking towards APEC 2027.



The partnership between Sun Group and Marriott International will take Phu Quoc in particular and Vietnam in general to new heights on the global tourism map (Photo: Sun Group)

Sun Group is accelerating investment in connecting infrastructure, launching Sun Phu Quoc Airways, expanding international flight networks, and partnering with Changi Airports International to develop a "destination airport" model at Phu Quoc International Airport, gradually positioning Phu Quoc as the "new gateway to Asia".

A perspective of Marriott Hotels in Vung Tau, the first footprint of the world-leading hospitality brand in the city. (Photo: Sun Group)

With over 270 million Marriott Bonvoy members globally, Marriott International brings opportunities to promote Vietnam's image to diverse international tourist sources. The combination of Sun Group's destination ecosystem and Marriott's global brand network is expected to open a new development phase for Phu Quoc and Vietnam's tourism on the world map./.