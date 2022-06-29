Sun Fest Street Carnival kicks off vibrant summer in Da Nang

According to the city’s Department of Tourism, the event aims to revive tourism activities after a period of crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 160 domestic and international dancers in colorful costumes join the parade moving along the city streets in a festive atmosphere.

The carnival takes place from 7.30pm to 9.30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays until July 24, except for July 9, with ten parade cars decorated with replicas of Da Nang’s famous tourist attractions, departing from Tran Thi Ly Bridge to APEC park on the west end of the Rong (Dragon) Bridge and arriving at a square on Bach Dang Street.

Organizers hope the street carnival is expected to bring tourists and local residents jubilant and brilliant summer months.

Taking place from June 11 to August 15 with many festivals and large events, the Enjoy Da Nang Summer Festival 2022 will feature three main themes, namely Enjoy Da Nang Festival & Music, Enjoy Da Nang Beach and Enjoy Da Nang Delicacy./.