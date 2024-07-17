Summer camp for young overseas Vietnamese kicks off in Hanoi

At the launch of Vietnam Summer Camp 2024 (Photo: VNA)



In her opening address, Deputy Foreign Minister and SCOV Chairwoman Le Thi Thu Hang welcomed 120 outstanding young OVs from 28 countries and territories to the event.



She highlighted the annual summer camp's role since 2004 in fostering connections between Vietnamese youth abroad and their homeland. The programme allows participants to experience and learn about the Vietnamese culture, connect with their peers in the home country, and build mutual understanding.



This year's edition holds special significance as it coincides with the 70th anniversary of Hanoi's liberation from colonialism and the 50th anniversary of national reunification. As such, the camp's activities will begin in Hanoi and move onto other localities throughout the country, culminating in Ho Chi Minh City.



Nearly 3,000 young people aged 16-24 have joined the programme over the years.



According to the SCOV, the Vietnam Summer Camp 2024 will take place from July 14-29 across various locations in northern, central, and southern Vietnam, including Hanoi, Phu Tho, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, Quy Nhon (Binh Dinh), Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, and Ho Chi Minh City.



It features a range of enriching activities, including paying homage to ancestors and fallen heroes, engaging in cultural exchanges with Vietnamese youth, learning about Vietnamese history, culture and traditions, and exploring the country's stunning landscapes and cultural heritage sites.



Sea and island sovereignty will be a focus of the camp, with highlights including a visit to the Hoang Sa exhibition house in the central city of Da Nang to learn about Vietnam's islands and seas, and an interaction with students from the Vietnam Naval Academy in the south central province of Khanh Hoa, among others./.