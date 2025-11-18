Subcommittee reviews preparations for 14th National Party Congress

The meeting of the organising subcommittee for the 14th National Party Congress on November 18 reviews preparations for the coming event. (Photo: VNA)

Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu chaired a meeting of the organising subcommittee for the 14th National Party Congress on November 18 to review preparations for the coming event.



At the event, Lam Thi Phuong Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office, reported on the coordination in preparing for the 14th congress since the subcommittee's previous meeting on October 24, and on the performance of the key task groups.



Commending the sense of responsibility of relevant agencies and units, Tu, who is also head of the subcommittee, urged them to make greater effort to fulfil the approved plan, closely follow the Politburo’s conclusions, ensure the highest level of quality and professionalism, and effectively carry out the seven key task groups as there are only about two months left before the congress.



Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

He particularly emphasised the need to review and finalise the content of congress slogans, presentations, arrangements for reception and transport of domestic and international delegates and guests, as well as preparations for the final rehearsal.



The Party Central Committee’s Office was requested to work with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to ensure that the designs for delegate and guest badges and other related templates are completed before December 20.



Regarding decorations and visual promotions welcoming the congress in Hanoi, Tu basically agreed with the municipal Party Committee’s proposal. He also requested the city to continue coordinating with the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, and relevant agencies to finalise the design and installation plan.



The official also underlined the importance of ensuring absolute security and safety before, during, and after the congress, setting deadlines for relevant agencies to complete their tasks. He stressed that protocol and logistical arrangements must be carried out meticulously, in line with the schedules for November and December 2025.



Members of the subcommittee were demanded to uphold a strong sense of responsibility, closely follow the overall plan and their assigned tasks, and ensure effective coordination during implementation./.