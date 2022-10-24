Students top global programming challenge

Three Vietnamese have topped the global ranking of the IEEEXtreme Programming Competition, a global challenge that brought thousands of students from around the world together into a 24-hour event.



The trio consists of Le Bao Hiep, Nguyen Vu Dang Huy, and Ho Ngoc Vinh Phat from the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City’s University of Science.



The success of their group, named HCMUSBurnedTomatoes, marked the fourth consecutive years since 2019 the university having students among those leading the competition’s rankings.



Operated by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the virtual contest took place from 7am on October 22 to 7am on the next day. This year, it gathered more than 12,000 students from 4,271 teams worldwide.



In addition to the winning team, the HCMUSHenoWorld, another group from the University of Science, finished at the 7th place in the world and 5th in the Asia-Pacific region./.