Students form Vietnam map and national flag by Bai Tu Long bay (Photo: VNA)

In an event held along the shores of Bai Tu Long Bay, Cam Pha city, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, 500 students gathered to create a formation resembling the map of Vietnam and the national flag, marking a meaningful celebration of national pride and unity.

The activity, organised as part of commemorations for the upcoming Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1), aimed to foster patriotism among the younger generation and highlight the importance of Vietnam's territorial integrity.

Participants, wearing coordinated red and yellow outfits, meticulously formed the outline of the country’s map alongside a giant image of the national flag, set against the scenic backdrop of Bai Tu Long Bay. The vibrant display drew attention from locals and tourists alike, serving as a powerful visual tribute to Vietnam’s history and sovereignty.

Organisers emphasised that the event sought to inspire in students a deep sense of national pride and responsibility, encouraging them to contribute to the country’s future development while preserving its heritage and unity.

The formation by the students was seen as a heartfelt reminder of Vietnam’s enduring spirit and the strong bonds linking all generations across the nation./.