Strong start fuels Quang Ninh’s confidence in reaching 22 million visitors

During the nine-day Tet holiday, Quang Ninh welcomes more than 1.1 million visitors. Photo: VNA

With a diverse array of cultural and tourism activities and effective stimulus policies, the northern province of Quang Ninh’s tourism sector has posted record-breaking growth in the early days of the Lunar New Year - the Year of the Horse.



During the nine-day Tet holiday alone, the province welcomed more than 1.1 million visitors, including an estimated 248,000 international arrivals, reaffirming its position as one of Vietnam’s leading tourism hubs.



According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, visitor numbers to heritage and spiritual sites rose sharply year on year. In particular, the UNESCO-listed Ha Long Bay received about 79,000 visitors for sightseeing and overnight stays on the bay during the Tet break, up 26% from the same period last year. Most were international tourists from key markets such as Europe, the United States, Northeast Asia, and India.



Cultural and spiritual destinations also drew large crowds of spring pilgrims and worshippers. Notably, the Yen Tu Scenic and Historic Area - the cradle of the Truc Lam Zen sect - recorded more than 170,000 visitors, a 2.2-fold increase compared with last Tet.



The strong early-year performance has been underpinned by strategic tourism stimulus measures. The province rolled out free admission and parking at Yen Tu, along with complimentary insurance for all visitors at attractions. These policies received positive feedback from residents and tourists alike, fostering a relaxed and upbeat travel experience.



Nguyen Thi Hien, a visitor from Hai Phong, said this was her third trip to Yen Tu but felt notably different thanks to free admission and parking, leaving her pleased despite the large crowds.



Many visitors also expressed satisfaction with destination management and organisation, noting that security and environmental sanitation were well maintained despite the surge in arrivals.



The Ha Long International Passenger Port continued to attract high-end cruise tourism, welcoming a series of large international liners during Tet. On the first day of the Lunar New Year alone, the port received around 2,400 international passengers.



The bustling tourism market generated substantial revenue, with total tourism receipts during the nine-day Tet holiday estimated at nearly 3.2 trillion VND, a sharp increase year on year./.