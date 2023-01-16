Strong cold spell hit northern region

A strong cold spell hit northern provinces in the early morning of January 16, pushing the temperature in the region down by 10°C compared to the previous day, according to the National Hydrometeorological Forecasting Centre.

The temperature in the region is forecasted to drop to 9-12°C in lowland provinces and 6-9°C in mountainous areas on January 16 night.

Notably, the weather agency warned that many mountainous areas could see temperatures plunge to below 3°C, and frost and snowfall appear.

The severe cold will last through January 18 in the northern region, with the highest temperature during daytime hovering around 14-16°C. Fog and high humidity make people feel colder.

From January 19 to January 23 (the 28th day of the Lunar December to the 2nd day of the lunar January), the northern region will have rain in some places accompanied by light fog. Air pollution may increase due to the weakening cold spell.

The northern region is expected to celebrate the Lunar New Year festival in cold weather with highest temperatures at 17-22°C.

Another cold spell is expected to hit the region from January 24-26, making the temperature further drop.

North-central provinces will also experience cold weather from the night of January 16 with the temperature falling to 11-14°C.

Meanwhile, more rain is expected in the area from Da Nang to Binh Thuan between January 16 and 23. The temperature is forecast to range from 20 to 28°C.

The Central Highlands region will enjoy sunny weather from January 16 to 23 with the highest temperature of 27-30°C and the lowest of 17-21°C.

Southern provinces will see the highest temperature of 29-32°C, and the lowest of 22-26°C. Ho Chi Minh City and neighbouring provinces and cities are less likely to experience unseasonal rain during Tet holiday.