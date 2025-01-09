Striker Xuan Son to undergo specialised recovery programme

Leaders of the Vietnam Football Federation, coaches and striker Xuan Son and a member of cabin crew pose for a photo. (Photo: VNA)

Striker Nguyen Xuan Son, recovering from a severe injury, will follow a tailored training and nutrition programme to support his rehabilitation.

Deputy Minister of Health Prof. Dr. Tran Van Thuan visited the naturalised footballer at Vinmec Times City hospital, where he praised the medical team for their successful surgery and encouraged Son to cooperate with doctors and therapists for a swift recovery.

The surgery, carried out on January 6, utilised minimally invasive techniques to stabilise complex fractures.

Prof. Tran Trung Dung, head of the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Centre, emphasised the importance of maintaining Son’s optimal weight and muscle mass during recovery.

A dedicated regimen involving up to eight hours of daily exercises will be implemented to ensure bone healing and physical restoration.

Son sustained his injury during the ASEAN Cup 2024 final, where he fractured two large bone segments in his right leg. The procedure, monitored with advanced imaging, successfully preserved anatomical alignment and minimised further trauma.

Dung projected that barring complications, Son can return to peak performance within 8–9 months. His current condition is stable, and he is expected to begin localised rehabilitation in a few days.

The successful operation and recovery plan highlight the capabilities of Vietnam’s healthcare system, further strengthening confidence in domestic sports medicine./.