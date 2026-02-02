Strategic political alignment guides Vietnam–Laos relations: Lao media

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith co-chaired a briefing session in Hanoi on January 26 to inform on the outcomes of the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party. Photo: VNA

Strategic alignment in political relations remains the core pillar and overarching framework shaping Laos–Vietnam cooperation, according to an article published by the online edition of Pasaxon, the official newspaper of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP).



Published ahead of the upcoming state visit to Laos by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) To Lam at the invitation of Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, the article reviewed outcomes of the top Lao leader's recent state visit to Vietnam from January 26 to 27. During the visit, the two sides agreed to intensify cooperation in economy, trade and investment.



Both countries set the target of lifting bilateral trade to 10 billion USD, while working to improve the quality and effectiveness of cooperation in education, training and human resource development. They also discussed exploring flexible training models and strengthening communication on the special Laos–Vietnam relationship.



At talks between the two leaders, General Secretary Lam affirmed that Vietnam highly values Thongloun Sisoulith’s decision to choose Vietnam as the first country to visit in his capacity as the top leader of the Lao Party and State. The choice, he said, reflected the special importance the Lao Party, State and the leader personally attach to relations with Vietnam, and underscored the unique nature of bilateral ties.



In meetings between Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders, both sides reaffirmed that Vietnam–Laos relations continue to develop comprehensively and effectively across multiple fields. Looking ahead, they agreed to maintain strategic political alignment as the pillar guiding the overall direction of bilateral cooperation.



The Lao leader congratulated Vietnam on the successful organisation of the 14th National Congress of the CPV, and to To Lam on his re-election as General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee for the 14th tenure. He expressed confidence that the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Laos and Vietnam will continue to grow, remaining a priceless asset for future generations.



The article concluded that the state visit to Vietnam by the Lao Party General Secretary and President, his spouse and the high-ranking Lao delegation is expected to help elevate bilateral relations and set directions for comprehensive, effective and appropriate cooperation between the two countries in a new development phase./.