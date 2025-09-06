Strategic partnership drives blockchain and digital asset growth in Vietnam

Representatives of VBA, KuCoin, and 1Matrix sign a memorandum of understanding. (Photo: markettimes.vn)

The Vietnam Blockchain and Digital Asset Association (VBA), KuCoin Group, and 1Matrix Company have entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), ushering in a new stage of cooperation to strengthen blockchain infrastructure, expand digital asset applications, and accelerate the growth of Vietnam’s digital economy.

The partnership also paves the way for deeper international integration towards a transparent and sustainable digital financial ecosystem.

According to Phan Duc Trung, VBA President and Chairman of 1Matrix, the initiative is a practical step in realising Resolution No. 57 of the Politburo on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, alongside Resolution No. 68 on private sector development. It also contributes to gradually positioning blockchain as a strategic technology in line with Decision No. 1131/QD-TTg of the Prime Minister on the list of strategic technologies and products.

Under the MoU, the three sides will form a joint venture in Vietnam focusing on blockchain infrastructure, pilot trading platforms, digital payment solutions, electronic identification, and risk management tools compliant with international standards. The KuCoin Group will provide technology transfer and global know-how; 1Matrix will develop domestic infrastructure and resources; while the VBA will serve as a policy connector, standards builder, and communications facilitator.

Damen Chen, Vice President of the KuCoin Group, said Vietnam is emerging as one of the world’s most dynamic centres for blockchain and digital assets. With a young and innovative user base open to new technologies, he expressed confidence that Vietnam could become a springboard for global breakthroughs. Through collaboration with the VBA and 1Matrix, KuCoin aims to advance blockchain technology, foster community trust, support digital asset education, and nurture a blockchain startup ecosystem in Vietnam. The group’s long-term vision is to establish a transparent, secure, and globally competitive market, thereby positioning Vietnam as a significant milestone on the global blockchain map.

KuCoin, one of the world’s leading digital asset exchanges, currently serves over 40 million users across more than 200 countries and territories. It is recognised for its technological strengths, global reputation, and experience in building digital finance ecosystems in diverse markets.

The partnership between VBA, KuCoin, and 1Matrix is expected to lay a solid foundation for a pioneering blockchain model in Vietnam, reinforcing the country’s position as a rising player on the global technology landscape./.