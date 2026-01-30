STEM Innovation Petrovietnam helps cultivate knowledge in technological era

The robotics team from Cau Giay Secondary School, Hanoi, performs at the event. Photo: VNA

A nationwide live television broadcast co-hosted by the Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) and Vietnam Television (VTV) on January 29 highlighted the group’s journey to “sow the seeds of knowledge” and widen access to science and technology for students nationwide.



The programme connected three sites in Hanoi, Nguyen Hue High School in Lao Cai, and Chau Thanh High School in Ho Chi Minh City, bringing together educators, students, representatives of businesses, and industry–energy engineers, and those directly supporting schools in implementing STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education in practice.



Addressing the event, Petrovietnam Chairman Le Ngoc Son said that in response to Party General Secretary To Lam’s direction on fundamental education reform and high-quality human resource development, the group had reflected on the need for a programme to ignite knowledge and inspire young people.



Acting on that vision, Le Manh Hung, now Acting Minister of Industry and Trade and former Chairman of Petrovietnam, led the group’s leadership in launching the “STEM Innovation Petrovietnam” programme with a strong sense of responsibility and determination.



Petrovietnam completed the construction of 100 STEM classrooms in 34 provinces and cities in just 100 days, ahead of the New Year 2026, with all sites following a unified model meeting international standards.



Son noted that the programme’s true value is not in the 100 classrooms built, but in the lasting benefits it brings. For students, it provides hands-on science experiences that make every lesson a journey of discovery. For teachers, it equips them with tools to innovate their teaching and foster creative thinking. For society, it represents a long-term investment in the country’s future, directly supporting the development of high-quality human resources.



To ensure lasting impact, Petrovietnam urged the Ministry of Education and Training to evaluate local STEM classrooms for improvement and wider rollout in the coming time, while pledging to support annual STEM competitions that nurture students’ passions and prepare them for regional and international contests.



Emphasising that investing in education is a core responsibility of a national economic group, Son said Petrovietnam aims not only to build classrooms but to create a STEM ecosystem that keeps the flame of scientific passion alive.



Principal of Tay Mo Junior High School Doan Thi Thanh Huong said Petrovietnam’s STEM classroom initiative for improving teaching and hands-on learning helps the school’s STEM team reach the national top 30.



At Cau Giay Junior High School, the introduction of a STEM lab has significantly improved teaching and learning. Equipped with modern facilities, the lab allows teachers to deliver interactive lessons that foster students’ initiative and creativity. The school has integrated STEM into its science curriculum and collaborates with clubs and experts to guide students in hands-on activities, programming, and robot creation.



Thanks to the STEM lab, Cau Giay’s robotics team has competed in virtual robot programming and alliance matches modeled on the 2026 VEX Robotics World Championship in the US, and also participated in robotics competitions in China.



Building on the STEM classroom initiative, 12th-grade student Nong Phuong Anh from Cao Bang High School for the Gifted successfully developed SAVE.AI, a system that provides early warnings for flash floods and landslides. By integrating AI with sensor data, SAVE.AI delivers multi-channel alerts via web, SMS, and sirens, and remains operational even without an Internet connection — a critical feature in mountainous areas. Recognised for its practicality and low cost, SAVE.AI won the National Creative Youth Award 2025./.