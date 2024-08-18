State visit fully reflects importance Vietnam attaches to ties with China: expert

Journalist Weiwei, a researcher on Vietnam and head of the Vietnamese Language Department at the China Central Radio and Television. Photo: VNA

China is the first country Party General Secretary and State President To Lam visits after assuming the Communist Party of Vietnam leadership role, which fully reflects the great importance that the Vietnamese Party and State attach to the development of the friendly neighbourliness as well as comprehensive and long-term cooperation with China.



So said journalist Weiwei, a researcher on Vietnam and head of the Vietnamese Language Department at the China Central Radio and Television, while talking to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the state visit from August 18 to 20.



He noted that the two countries are connected by rivers and mountains and boast a relationship based on the “four good” – “good neighbours, good friends, good comrades, and good partners”. China always views the relations with Vietnam from a strategic height and a long-term perspective. The Party and Government of Vietnam also highly treasure the ties with China.



Wei said since taking office, General Secretary and President Lam has repeatedly emphasised that Vietnam always considers the development of relations with China as a strategic choice and top priority in its foreign policy.



China and Vietnam share similar political regimes, trust, ideals, and development paths. In recent years, high-level exchanges have been boosted, obtaining numerous practical cooperation results. The two sides have also learned from each other and joint hands on the paths to socialism appropriate to each country’s situation and in the modernisation processes imbued with each nation’s characteristics.



He went on to say that economic and trade cooperation has emerged as a bright spot of bilateral ties. Vietnam remains the largest trading partner of China in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the fifth biggest globally of the latter. Meanwhile, China is the largest trading partner and supplier of goods for, as well as the second biggest importer of items from Vietnam.



Over the past few years, high-quality farm produce of Vietnam such as dragon fruit and durian have become popular among Chinese consumers. A large number of projects implemented by Chinese businesses in Vietnam have also been strongly promoting local socio-economic development.



The expert held that this time’s visit by General Secretary and President Lam aims to continue strengthening the mutual political trust, the traditional friendship, along with the building of a Vietnam - China community of shared future that carries strategic significance.



During General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of China Xi Jinping’s trip to Vietnam in 2023, the two sides declared new dimensions to be added to the relations between the two Parties and the two countries to join hands to build a China - Vietnam community of shared future that carries strategic significance on the basis of the enhancement of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.



Wei perceived that the new dimensions in bilateral ties not only match the common interests of the two Parties, Governments, and peoples but also benefit peace and development in the region and the world at large. Both sides should learn from each other to jointly develop and give new vitality to the building of socialism in each nation.



China and Vietnam are taking bold steps towards major goals on their reform and development processes, he said, noting that as his country is fostering the Chinese modernisation while Vietnam is also accelerating national industrialisation and modernisation, opportunities for bilateral cooperation are increasing.



The expert voiced his hope that during the Vietnamese leader’s visit, the two countries will continue intensifying cooperation in multiple areas on the basis of deepened political trust, together move forwards on the paths to socialist modernisation with their own characteristics, and actively contribute to regional as well as global peace, stability, development, and prosperity./.