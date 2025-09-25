State President wraps up trip to UNGA 80 high-level general debate

Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong and his spouse leaves New York on the afternoon of September 24 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, his spouse, and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam departed New York on the afternoon of September 24 (local time), successfully concluding the working trip to attend the High-Level General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) and conduct bilateral activities in the US from September 21 to 24.



During the trip, the State leader attended the high-level meeting marking the 80th anniversary of the UN, delivered important speeches at the UNGA High-Level General Debate and the Special High-Level Event on Climate Action. He also held bilateral meetings with leaders of international organisations and participating countries.



At the general debate, the President delivered a keynote address with the message of upholding the values of peace and driving transformation for a sustainable future. He underlined that over the past eight decades, the UN has embodied humanity’s common aspiration for peace, cooperation, and development, grounded in the universal values of human rights, national independence, equality, democracy, and social progress.



Sharing Vietnam’s story of revival from the ruins of war to its current aspirations to become a prosperous, strong, and happy nation, President Cuong affirmed Vietnam’s determination to join hands with all nations in shouldering common responsibilities, overcoming challenges, and advancing bold transformations toward a peaceful, stable, prosperous, and sustainable world for all people.



President Luong Cuong and his spouse bid farewell to officials before leaving New York on the afternoon of September 24 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

On the sidelines, he held a series of bilateral meetings with leaders such as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UNGA 80 President Annalena Baerbock, Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, Paraguayan President Santiago Pena Palacios, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



He also met with US leaders, executives of major US corporations, longtime friends and leading scholars; attended a gathering with Vietnamese and US war veterans who fought in the war in Vietnam; met with staff of Vietnam’s representative missions and representatives of the Vietnamese community; and hosted a celebration marking the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day in New York. These activities affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to deepening ties with the US, especially in economy, trade, investment, and science-technology, and to accelerating the implementation of the high-level agreements and commitments.



The President’s trip was a resounding success both multilaterally and bilaterally, leaving a strong impression of Vietnam’s role, position, and active and substantive contributions to the settlement of global issues, while further advancing Vietnam-US relations and strengthening Vietnam’s ties with other partners for peace and development in the region and the world./.