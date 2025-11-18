State President visits, encourages flood victims in Da Nang city’s Go Noi commune

State President Luong Cuong visits local residents in Go Noi commune in the central city of Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong on November 18 visited and encouraged residents in areas affected by floods, on the occasion of his attendance at the Great National Unity Festival in Go Noi commune in the central city of Da Nang.



On behalf of Party and State leaders, the President expressed sympathy with local people over the difficulties, losses, and damage caused by the storms and floods.



Encouraging them to unite, support each other, and overcome the aftermath of the floods, he affirmed that the Party and State will do everything possible to support affected people, helping them stabilise their lives and allowing their children to return to school as soon as possible.



Heavy rains in recent times have caused severe flooding in many areas in the southern part of Da Nang city. Some areas have been flooded for the 4th or 5th time since October, causing significant damage to local residents. Currently, water levels on the rivers in Da Nang are continuing to rise rapidly.



State President Luong Cuong and senior officials visit local residents in Go Noi commune in the central city of Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)

The State leader urged local authorities to remain closely engaged with the affected communities, and provide maximum support to them. He also called for urgent actions from relevant sectors to restore communication, transport, electricity, and water services, and ensure the supply of food, medicines, and other essentials for people in isolated areas.



Earlier, the President and the working delegation laid wreaths and offered incense at the Dien Ban Martyrs’ Cemetery, the Memorial House of Hero Nguyen Van Troi, and the Memorial House of Governor Hoang Dieu. He expressed profound gratitude for the great contributions of the fallen Vietnamese heroes, martyrs, and Heroic Mothers, who selflessly dedicated their youth and lives, bravely fought, and steadfastly defended the sacred sovereignty and territory of the Fatherland.



On this occasion, President Cuong visited and presented gifts to 105-year-old Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Ngon in Bao An village of Go Noi commune./.