State President to attend APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, visit Chile and Peru

State President Luong Cuong (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to pay an official visit to Chile from November 9 – 12; pay an official visit to Peru and attend the 2024 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Lima from November 12 – 16.



The visits will be made at the invitations of Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font and Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, respectively, according to an announcement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.

