State President sets off for official visits to Chile, Peru; attendance at APEC Economic Leaders’ Week

State President Luong Cuong leaves Hanoi on November 8 evening for official visits to Chile and Peru; and attendance at the 2024 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week. (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on November 8 evening to pay an official visit to Chile from November 9 – 12; and make an official visit to Peru and attend the 2024 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Lima from November 12 – 16.

The visits are made at the invitations of Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font and Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, respectively.

The State President is accompanied by Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son; Chairman of the Presidential Office Le Khanh Hai; Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan; Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Chile Nguyen Viet Cuong, among others.

This is Cuong's first overseas trips in his new position, with special significance and importance both bilaterally and multilaterally. The visits will contribute to further consolidating the traditional friendship, enhancing political trust, effectively exploiting cooperation potential, promoting Vietnam's relations with Chile and Peru as well as the Latin American region, and strengthening coordination with countries in responding to global challenges.

Moreover, Cuong's participation in the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week on the occasion of the 35th founding anniversary of the forum continues to affirm Vietnam's positive and responsible contributions to solving regional and global issues, especially promoting the process of international economic linkages, creating new momentum for regional growth; continuing to consolidate APEC's role as the leading economic forum with the presence of three out of the world's five largest economies. This is also an opportunity for the State President to meet with leaders of APEC member economies, including many comprehensive strategic partners and strategic partners of Vietnam, helping to continuously deepen Vietnam's relations with APEC members./.