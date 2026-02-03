State President receives outgoing Czech Ambassador

State President Luong Cuong (R) meets with Czech Ambassador to Vietnam Hynek Kmonicek on February 3. Photo: VNA

State President Luong Cuong on February 3 received Czech Ambassador to Vietnam Hynek Kmonicek, who paid a farewell call upon the completion of his tenure in the country.



Congratulating Hynek Kmonicek on successfully fulfilling his term of office, President Cuong appreciated his important contributions to the positive development of the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, particularly since the two countries upgraded their ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025. He affirmed that the Vietnamese people always treasure, and bear in mind the valuable support and sincere sentiments extended by the Czech people to Vietnam during its past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as in its current process of national construction and development.



Emphasising that Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to further strengthen its traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with the Czech Republic - Vietnam’s first Strategic Partner in Central and Eastern Europe, the President suggested the two sides continue to promote the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially at the high level, across all channels, along with people-to-people exchanges, in order to enhance political trust and mutual understanding. He also called for the early adoption of an Action Plan to effectively implement the Vietnam–Czech Strategic Partnership framework.



Noting that economic and trade relations have recorded positive progress in recent years, with bilateral trade more than doubling since 2022, he said that cooperation potential remains substantial and should be further tapped in the coming period. He further stressed that bilateral cooperation in other fields, including defence and security, education and training, science and technology, culture and tourism, has also seen dynamic and encouraging development.



The State leader proposed that the Czech side facilitate visa issuance for Vietnamese citizens entering the Czech Republic, and suggested that airlines of the two countries study the possibility of opening direct air routes to promote trade, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.



State President Luong Cuong and Czech Ambassador to Vietnam Hynek Kmonicek at the meeting on February 3. Photo: VNA

Expressing appreciation for the Czech Republic’s attention and support for the Vietnamese community, the State President expressed his hope that the Czech Government will continue creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens to integrate well and stabilise their lives, enabling them to serve as an effective bridge for enhancing mutual understanding and promoting bilateral economic and educational collaboration.



He also voiced his confidence that with extensive experience and deep understanding of Vietnam, Ambassador Hynek Kmonicek continues to support and make practical contributions to advancing the Vietnam–Czech Strategic Partnership in a deeper and more effective manner in his future assignments.



Thanking President Cuong for the reception, Hynek Kmonicek stressed that Vietnam holds special significance for the Czech Republic and is one of the two Asian countries with which it maintains particularly close and enduring relations, including strong people-to-people ties dating back to the period of former Czechoslovakia.



Welcoming the strong growth in bilateral trade, he expressed gratitude to Vietnam for facilitating visa issuance for Czech citizens, which has helped boost investment and tourism exchanges. He affirmed that the new Czech Government continues to regard Vietnam as a very important partner in Asia and wishes to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese workers to re-enter the Czech labour market, bringing renewed vitality to the Vietnamese community in the country.



Expressing deep personal affection for Vietnam, the diplomat said he regards Vietnam as his second homeland and affirmed that in whatever position he may hold, he will continue to make every effort to contribute to strengthening and elevating the bilateral friendship and partnership./.