State President pledges stronger Vietnam–Finland partnership

State President Luong Cuong holds a reception for Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam Keijo Norvanto, August 15, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam always values Finland’s role and position in the European Union (EU) and attaches importance to deepening cooperation with the country in various fields, State President Luong Cuong has affirmed.

During a reception for Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam Keijo Norvanto in Hanoi on August 15, who came to bid farewell at the end of his tenure, the President expressing appreciation for Finland’s long-standing, multifaceted support that has made important contributions to Vietnam’s development.

Reviewing over 50 years of bilateral relations, President Luong Cuong stressed that the ties have achieved many positive outcomes, with high-level contacts maintained at multilateral forums. Bilateral trade and investment have remained stable, with new growth recorded in areas that Finland has strengths and Vietnam has demand, such as digital transformation, information and communications technology, agriculture and forestry, and renewable energy.

Ambassador Norvanto noted that his tenure coincided with a period of profound economic transformation in both countries as well as in the world, including digital and green transitions. He said he was honoured to have promoted cooperation in education, training, research, and innovation, and hoped these partnerships would expand further in the future.

Expressing his impression of Vietnam’s “four pillar resolutions” for national development in the new era, the Ambassador said Finland stands ready to cooperate and support Vietnam in implementing these reforms, as well as in improving law-making and judicial reform.

As an active EU member, the diplomat reaffirmed Finland’s strong support for strengthening Vietnam–EU relations, effectively implementing the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, and fostering partnerships between Finnish and Vietnamese businesses.

The Vietnamese President welcomed Finland’s continued priority in supporting Vietnam through projects in healthcare, electricity, water supply and drainage, waste treatment, and fire prevention. The two sides have also signed memoranda of understanding in education and training, labour, resources, environment, and agriculture.

Both sides agreed to continue supporting each other at regional and international forums, especially at the United Nations, to uphold multilateralism based on international law, and to promote the settlement of disputes via peaceful measures in accordance with international law.

President Luong expressed his hope that in his new position, Ambassador Norvanto will continue serving as a bridge to further develop the Vietnam–Finland relationship in a practical and effective manner, fully tapping cooperation potential and opening new areas of collaboration in fields where Finland excels and Vietnam has needs./.