State President pays respect to late leader at lunar year’s beginning

State President Luong Cuong offers incense in commemoration of President Ho Chi Minh. Photo: VNA

State President Luong Cuong offered incense in commemoration of President Ho Chi Minh at House 67, within the relic site dedicated to him in the Presidential Palace on January 29 (the first day of the first lunar month) on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) 2025.

Cuong expressed his profound gratitude to the immense contributions of the late President - the beloved leader of the Vietnamese nation, who dedicated and sacrificed his entire life for the independence and freedom of the country and the happiness of the people.

He pledged to continue striving alongside the entire Party and people to promote the strength of national solidarity and the aspiration for development to lead the country into a new era – the era of strong development and prosperity.

Cuong then visited President Ho Chi Minh’s fish pond, and the exhibition area displaying three automobiles used to serve the late leader from 1954 to 1969, which were recently recognized as national treasures by the Prime Minister in the final days of 2024.

Extending New Year greetings to the relic site's staff, he requested them to continue upholding the site's important role, preserving the invaluable documents and artifacts of the late leader, ensuring that they remain a priceless spiritual heritage for present and future generations. He expressed his hope that the site will always be a sacred red address, conveying the historical, ideological, ethical, and stylistic values of the late President not only to the Vietnamese people but also to friends around the world.