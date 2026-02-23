State President pays Lunar New Year visit to Lao Cai province

President Luong Cuong presents gifts to the elderly, veteran revolutionaries, social policy beneficiaries, students, members of the armed forces, and representatives of the local community in Lao Cai province. Photo: VNA

Extending New Year greetings to officials, Party members, armed forces and people of all ethnic groups in the province, President Cuong commended Lao Cai’s notable achievements in recent years.He noted that Vietnam maintained independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, ensured a peaceful and stable environment, and recorded economic growth among the highest in the region, with per capita income surpassing 5,000 USD in 2025 despite numerous challenges. National defence and security were strengthened, while foreign affairs and international integration remained a bright spot, contributing to enhancing Vietnam’s stature on the global stage.Regarding Party and political system building, particularly the implementation of the two-tier local administration model, the President said that after more than seven months, the new model has initially proven effective thanks to broad public consensus. He stressed the need for continued review and refinement to ensure a streamlined and more efficient apparatus.The President praised Lao Cai for maintaining solidarity and determination in overcoming difficulties in 2025. The province recorded positive economic restructuring, ranking 17th among the 34 localities nationwide and second in the northern midland and mountainous region in growth rate. Social welfare was safeguarded, cultural identities of ethnic groups preserved, living standards improved, and national defence, security and border sovereignty firmly maintained. Cross-border cooperation was further strengthened.Despite ongoing administrative restructuring, Lao Cai sustained growth and ensured social welfare, particularly in areas affected by natural disasters. The province also took thorough care of residents during Tet, ensuring all families could enjoy a safe and warm holiday.President Cuong expressed condolences over a passenger boat accident on Thac Ba Lake on the fifth day of Tet, extending sympathies to victims’ families and local authorities.Looking ahead to 2026, the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, he called on Lao Cai to fully tap its potential, accelerate socio-economic development, advance administrative reform under the two-tier model, improve living standards, and safeguard national defence and border sovereignty.On this occasion, the President presented gifts to the elderly, veteran revolutionaries, social policy beneficiaries, students, members of the armed forces, and representatives of the local community.Earlier, he offered incense in tribute to national hero Tran Quoc Tuan at Thuong Temple in Lao Cai province./.