State President offers incense in tribute to late Party, State leaders

State President Luong Cuong offers incense in tribute to late State President Tran Duc Luong. Photo: VNA



State President Luong Cuong paid pre-Tet visits to the families of late Party and State leaders and offered incense in tribute to former Party General Secretaries Le Kha Phieu and Nguyen Phu Trong, and former State Presidents Tran Duc Luong and Tran Dai Quang on January 30 in Hanoi.

While respectfully offering incense, President Cuong expressed deep gratitude for the great contributions of Le Kha Phieu to the Party, State, Army and people. Throughout his revolutionary career, the late leader excellently fulfilled all responsibilities entrusted by the Party, the State and the people, upholding the steadfast qualities of a communist soldier. During difficult and challenging periods, he demonstrated a pioneering spirit, set an exemplary role, safeguarded solidarity and unity within the Party, and always placed the interests of the Party, the nation and the people above all else, earning the affection of compatriots and the respect of international friends.

State President Luong Cuong (right) visits and extends Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to Ngo Thi Man, spouse of late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. Photo: VNA

Lighting incense in remembrance of late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Cuong conveyed profound appreciation for his major contributions to the revolutionary cause and national development. Nguyen Phu Trong was described as an exceptionally outstanding leader, a shining example in studying and following Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, ethics and lifestyle, and a steadfast communist with great prestige among the Party, the State and the people. He devoted his entire life with will and responsibility, working tirelessly until his final moments and fully dedicating himself to the Party, the nation and the people.

President Cuong also offered incense and paid tribute to late President Tran Duc Luong, who made significant contributions to the building and development of the socialist-oriented market economy, and to the successful implementation of Vietnam’s expanded, diversified and multilateral foreign policy. His efforts helped enhance national defence and security capacity, maintain political and social stability, and raise Vietnam’s role, position and prestige, contributing to peace and stability in the region and the world.

During his visit to the family of late President Tran Dai Quang, President Cuong expressed gratitude for his important role as a key leader of the Party and State, who upheld responsibility, discipline, and unity within the Party. Tran Dai Quang, together with the collective leadership, effectively directed the implementation of Party resolutions, contributing to the renewal process, the development of the socialist-oriented market economy, the expansion of foreign relations, deeper international integration, and strengthened national defence and security.

In a warm and cordial atmosphere, President Cuong inquired about the lives and employment of the relatives of the late leaders, and extended his best wishes for health, happiness and continued contributions to the Fatherland and the people, while encouraging them to uphold the tradition of revolutionary families./.