State President meets with Vietnamese embassy staff, community in Egypt

State President Luong Cuong, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation, had a meeting with staff of the Vietnamese embassy and representatives for the Vietnamese community in Egypt on August 4 evening (local time) as part of his state visit to the country.

The President praised the community for their solidarity and lawful integration, as well as their continued devotion to the homeland, and highly valued the embassy for its support of Vietnamese expats, helping them smoothly integrate into the host society.



He briefed the participants of his visit to Egypt, saying that the trip aims to promote, deepen and elevate bilateral relations, expand areas of cooperation and create a new stage of development for bilateral ties.

He said during his visit to Egypt, he is scheduled to hold talks and meetings with top Egyptian leaders, seeking their continued support for the Vietnamese community, businesses, and students living, working, and studying in the African country, as a means to further strengthen bilateral ties.

State President Luong Cuong, his spouse and a high-level delegation, with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt. (Photo: VNA)

Updating the Vietnamese community in Egypt on the country's progress, he said Vietnam is entering a new era of prosperous development after nearly 40 years of Doi moi (renewal), adding that the country aims to become a modern industrialised nation with upper-middle income by 2030, and a high-income developed country by 2045.

To achieve these targets and fulfil its two centennial strategic goals, he underlined the importance of political will from the Party and the State and the entire political system, solidarity among the people at home and support from overseas Vietnamese. He noted that the Party and the State have introduced key strategic and breakthrough policies to streamline the political apparatus, while the Politburo has issued four strategic resolutions - the “four pillars” - to propel the nation forward in this new era.

He expressed his belief that the Vietnamese community in Egypt will continue to uphold their patriotic spirit, joining hands to build a strong and united community, respect local laws, integrate well into the host country’s society, and proactively contributing to both Egypt’s development and the ties between the two countries. He called on them to preserve the Vietnamese language and cultural traditions for future generations.

The President asked the embassy to enhance its support for the Vietnamese community in Egypt, helping them better integrate into local society and build a united, strong, and thriving community.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt Nguyen Huy Dung, there are about 70 Vietnamese people living, working and studying in Egypt, including those who come with their families to do business, engineers and workers working in the 100% Vietnamese-owned projects and joint ventures between Egypt and foreign countries, and students. They always look towards the homeland, stay united, support each other./.