The Vietnamese leader met with the UK’s House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, House of Commons Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly, and Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, among others British officials.



During the meetings, Thuong rejoiced at positive developments of the Vietnam-UK strategic partnership in the context that the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their bilateral diplomatic ties.



The British officials shared their view on the significance of Thuong’s visit, stressing Vietnam is a leading partner of the UK in the region as the European nation is accelerating the implementation of its Indo-Pacific strategy.



They also noted with pleasure the dynamic developments of the Vietnam-UK strategic partnership over the past more than 10 years in all fields, and agreed to continue increasing all-level delegation exchanges in all the channels of Party, State, Government, parliament and people-to-people exchange, while further fully and effectively materialising the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and bilateral cooperation mechanisms like the defence policy dialogue and the Vietnam-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO).



The two sides expressed their wish to expand and deepen the bilateral cooperation in such potential spheres as national defence-security, green economy, climate change response and renewable energy.



Thuong suggested the UK help Vietnam in finance and technology, and raising the country’s capacity within the framework of the Just Energy Transition Partnership, towards fulfilling its commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), which took place in the UK in 2021.



Regarding cooperation at regional and international forums, the two sides agreed to closely coordinate and support each other in multilateral frameworks like ASEAN-UK cooperation, the United Nations, the UN Human Rights Council for 2023-2025, and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).



The British officials affirmed their support for Vietnam’s and ASEAN’s stance on the East Sea, the settlement of disputes by peaceful measures on the basis of international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), as well as negotiations for a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) between ASEAN and China.



In a meeting with Vice President of Cuba Salvador Valdés Mesa, Thuong emphasised that the relationship between Vietnam and Cuba is exemplary in terms of purity, rarity, exemplar and loyalty.



Mesa, for his part, said the bilateral political ties have been constantly consolidated and strengthened, as reflected through regular all-level delegation exchanges, and expressed his belief that the relationship will grow further in the time ahead./.