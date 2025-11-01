State President meets APEC leaders in RoK

State President Luong Cuong meets with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong held brief meetings with the Prime Ministers of Japan and New Zealand, the heads of delegations from Papua New Guinea and Peru, and the Chief Executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in the Republic of Korea on October 31 afternoon (local time).



The meetings took place on the occasion of his attendance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting.



At these meetings, the leaders appreciated Vietnam’s increasingly prominent role and status on the international stage and expressed their admiration for the country’s strong development in various fields, particularly socio-economic development and recent reforms and innovations.



All partners agreed to strengthen practical and effective bilateral relations with Vietnam, prioritising areas of mutual advantage and demand, such as economy, trade, science and technology, digital transformation, green transition, and cooperation in addressing common issues like climate change, disaster prevention, food security, and cybersecurity.



Emphasising the need to enhance coordination in important multilateral mechanisms and forums, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and APEC, the leaders stated that all parties should seek balanced and sustainable solutions to promote economic, trade, and investment cooperation, jointly deal with common challenges, and contribute to an environment of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large.



The heads of APEC delegations congratulated Vietnam on being entrusted to host APEC for the third time in 2027 and affirmed that they would actively support and closely coordinate with Vietnam to ensure the successful organisation of APEC 2027.



At his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, President Cuong conveyed the congratulations of Vietnam’s top leaders on her election as Prime Minister of Japan, expressing his belief that with her extensive experience, Sanae Takaichi will lead Japan to new achievements.



PM Takaichi Sanae thanked President Cuong and other top leaders of Vietnam for their good wishes, reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to strengthening and deepening its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam. She congratulated the country on its recent development achievements and reforms, and promised to arrange a visit to Vietnam in the near future.



At President Cuong’s meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, both leaders expressed their pleasure at witnessing the increasingly close, strong, and practical development of the Vietnam–Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



The Vietnamese President praised Malaysia’s efforts as ASEAN Chair in 2025, including the successful series of ASEAN 47 high-level events, which promoted the building of the ASEAN Community across the three pillars - politics-security, economy-trade, and socio-culture, and strengthened ASEAN’s central role in the region.



Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim affirmed that Malaysia considers Vietnam one of its most important partners and will continue to prioritise the development of relations with Vietnam.



In discussions with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, President Cuong expressed his pleasure at the increasingly positive development of bilateral relations, especially following the recent upgrading of relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Prime Minister Luxon congratulated Vietnam on its remarkable economic growth, ranking among the world’s highest-growing economies in 2025, and expressed a desire to closely cooperate with Vietnam in 2026 when Vietnam chairs the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) Ministerial Council meeting to strengthen linkages with CPTPP partners.



State President Luong Cuong meets with Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Papua New Guinea delegation John Rosso. (Photo: VNA)

Meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Papua New Guinea delegation John Rosso, President Cuong affirmed that Vietnam always values and seeks to enhance friendship and cooperation with Papua New Guinea, and is ready to act as a bridge between ASEAN and the South Pacific Islands and the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF).



Deputy Prime Minister Rosso expressed his desire to further strengthen cooperation with Vietnam, especially in trade and investment, and through Vietnam to promote cooperation with ASEAN.



In talks with the head of the Peruvian delegation, Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism Teresa Stella Mera Gomez, President Cuong affirmed that Vietnam treasures its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Peru.



The Peruvian delegation expressed pleasure at the good development of bilateral relations, particularly following President Cuong’s visit to Peru in 2024. Praising Viettel’s Bitel investment project, Minister Teresa expressed a desire for Vietnamese enterprises to increase investment in Peru and pledged to continue facilitating Bitel’s efficient operations in the country.



State President Luong Cuong meets with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee Ka-chiu. (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee Ka-chiu, both sides highly valued the positive progress in Vietnam–Hong Kong cooperation in recent years.



President Cuong suggested effectively implementing commitments and agreements reached during Chief Executive Lee’s official visit to Vietnam in July 2024 and sending a delegation to Vietnam to exchange cooperation on financial centre development.



Lee expressed his confidence that bilateral relations would continue to develop substantively, especially in economic, trade, investment, financial, and tourism cooperation. He said Hong Kong is ready to host Vietnamese delegations for experience exchange and to send delegations to Vietnam to support the development of financial centres.

State President Luong Cuong attends the grand banquet hosted by the RoK President and his spouse. Photo: VNA

In the evening, the RoK President and his spouse hosted a grand banquet to welcome APEC leaders attending the APEC meeting./.