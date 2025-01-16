State President Luong Cuong receives Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin

Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong (R) shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 15 for Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and a delegation of the Russian Government.

President Cuong expressed his joy and highly evaluated the significance of PM Mishustin's first visit to Vietnam, emphasising that this is the starting activity for the year when the two countries are celebrating the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations (January 30, 1950 - 2025), opening a new page for the bilateral cooperation, creating motivation to further promote the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The President congratulated Russia on economic and social development achievements that the country has achieved in recent years under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin, and the governance of the Russian Government and PM Mishustin.

PM Mishustin informed President Cuong of the results of the effective and substantive talks with PM Pham Minh Chinh, in which the two sides discussed extensively the situation of bilateral cooperation as well as directions and measures to promote mutually beneficial relations in all fields between Vietnam and Russia, as well as the results of an earlier meeting of nearly 100 typical businesses of the two countries.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive development of Vietnam - Russia relations recently in all fields such as politics, economy - trade, investment, energy - oil and gas, science - technology, education - training, culture and other fields. They emphasised that regular exchanges and contacts at all levels, especially at high levels, demonstrate political trust between the two countries and are the basis for promoting cooperation in other fields.

They believed that the two sides need to continue efforts to maintain and promote the rapid growth of bilateral trade, while making the most of the potential, strengths and experience of cooperation between the two countries over the past 75 years to develop relations in other fields in an intensive, practical, effective, and mutually beneficial way. The President affirmed his support to the two governments in handling outstanding issues in cooperation.

PM Mishustin expressed his thanks to the Vietnamese side for the respectful welcome given to the delegation, conveyed Russian President Vladimir Putin's greetings and best wishes to President Cuong on the occasion of the New Year, emphasised that Russia always considers Vietnam one of the important partners in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in Southeast Asia, and wishes to further develop bilateral cooperation areas with Vietnam.

The President affirmed that Vietnam has consistently pursued a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, in which Russia is one of the top priorities. He affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always remember the valuable support and assistance that the former Soviet Union’s people gave to Vietnam in the Fatherland building and protecting cause, always attach importance to the Vietnam – Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and want to continue developing the traditional friendly relationship with Russia for the development benefits of the two countries and for the prosperity of their people.

The President thanked Russian leaders and authorities for creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, study and work stably in Russia. He recommended the Russian Government continue to provide annual scholarships for Vietnamese students to study at Russian educational and training establishments, especially in basic sciences and academic arts. He expressed his hope that Russia will promote cooperation with Vietnam in promising fields such as digital transformation, digital technology industry, digital economy, digital society, green transition, and artificial intelligence.

The two leaders agreed that in the coming time, the two countries will continue to promote cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, especially between the young generation of the two countries to increase understanding and jointly organise meaningful activities to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and traditional education for the younger generation.

President Cuong asked PM Mishustin to convey his best wishes to President Putin and Russian leaders.

On this occasion, PM Mishustin handed over the Friendship Orders of the State of the Russian Federation to President Cuong and other leaders and former leaders of the Ministry of National Defence and the Vietnam - Russia Tropical Centre./.