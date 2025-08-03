State President Luong Cuong arrives in Cairo, beginning state visit to Egypt

State President Luong Cuong (R) and his spouse Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet are welcomed by Egyptian Minister of Education and Technical Education Mohamed Abdel Latif. (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong, his spouse Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Cairo on August 3 afternoon, starting their state visit to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and his spouse.

President Cuong, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation were welcomed at Cairo International Airport by Egyptian Minister of Education and Technical Education Mohamed Abdel Latif; Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt Nguyen Huy Dung and his wife; the Vietnamese Ambassadors to Algeria, Morocco, Mozambique, South Africa, Nigeria and Tanzania; and officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt.

President Cuong’s visit is taking place in the context of positive development of Vietnam - Egypt relations. This is the first visit to Egypt by a key Vietnamese leader in seven years. This is an important foreign political event of the two countries, which holds strategic significance, with long-term impacts on the development of the Vietnam - Egypt relations as the two countries are entering a new era of development.

Overseas Vietnamese in Egypt welcome President Luong Cuong and his spouse Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet. (Photo: VNA)

Through this visit, leaders of both nations hope to bring the bilateral relations to a new height in order to open up a new space with much potential and room for friendly and cooperative ties for a prosperous future, while building and better exploiting new cooperation mechanisms on the basis of respecting international law and independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political institutions of each country.



During the visit, President Cuong is scheduled to have high-level talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi; met with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, President of the Senate Abdel Wahab Abdel-Razek and Speaker of the House of Representatives Hanafy El-Gebaly.



The Vietnamese leader is also expected to deliver a policy speech at the Arab League (AL)'s headquarters, and met with leaders of the Egyptian Communist Party and representatives of Egyptian leftist and progressive parties.



On this occasion, the State President also met with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and agencies, and Vietnamese people living, studying and working in Egypt./.