State President hosts welcome ceremony for Australian Governor-General

State President Luong Cuong (L) and Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn review the Guard of Honour of the Vietnam People’s Army at the welcome ceremony in Hanoi on September 10, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong and his wife hosted a welcome ceremony in Hanoi on September 10 for Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn and her spouse, who are on a state visit to Vietnam from September 9 to 12.



Crowds of Hanoi children waved the national flags of both countries to welcome Governor-General Sam Mostyn, her spouse, and the high-ranking delegation of Australia.



Amid ceremonial music, the two leaders walked to a honour platform as the national anthems of Vietnam and Australia were played by a military band. They later reviewed the Guard of Honour of the Vietnam People’s Army.



State President Luong Cuong and his wife (R) welcome Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn and his spouse in Hanoi on September 10, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Following the welcome ceremony, the two sides held talks to review recent cooperation outcomes and set directions for future collaboration.



Vietnam and Australia officially established diplomatic relations on February 26, 1973. Since then, they have built a strong and enduring relationship with diverse and expanding interests. Vietnam is now regarded as one of Australia’s most important bilateral partners.



The two countries have seen their cooperation grow stronger in recent years, especially since the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership in March 2024. They have pledged to further advancing their relationship across all fields, grounded in respect for international law, sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and political systems of each other.



In October 2024, the two countries signed an action plan to implement their comprehensive strategic partnership for 2024–2027, with 96% of its 180 action lines already completed or on track.



The two countries currently enjoy thriving trade and economic ties. Australia is Vietnam’s 7th largest trading partner while Vietnam ranks as Australia’s 10th. Bilateral trade reached 14.1 billion USD in 2024, and 7.9 billion USD in the first seven months of 2025. Cooperation in security, defence, education - training, labour, and agriculture has also achieved fruitful outcomes and holds great potential for stronger development.



The Vietnamese community in Australia numbers around 375,000, making it the fifth-largest ethnic group of foreign origin in the country, and serving as an important bridge in strengthening the friendship between the two nations.



Looking ahead, Vietnam and Australia still boast substantial untapped potential for cooperation, particularly in areas matching Vietnam's priorities and Australia's strengths such as high technology, innovation, clean energy, mining, infrastructure, telecommunications, services, tourism, and hi-tech agriculture.



Building on the strong foundation of bilateral ties, the state visit to Vietnam by the Australian Governor-General holds great significance, reaffirming both countries’ determination to strengthen friendship and all-around cooperation, especially political cooperation./.