State President hosts banquet for delegates attending Hanoi Convention signing ceremony

State President Luong Cuong (right) welcomes heads of delegations attending the signing ceremony of the Hanoi Convention at the banquet in Hanoi on October 25. (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong hosted a banquet in Hanoi on the evening of October 25 for delegates attending the signing ceremony and high-level conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, known as the Hanoi Convention.



The signing ceremony of the Hanoi Convention, taking place on October 25–26, marks a significant step in global efforts to strengthen international cooperation and ensure security and safety in cyberspace. Nearly 70 countries and organisations have so far signed the convention. The UN’s decision to select Hanoi as the venue highlights a milestone in Vietnam’s multilateral diplomacy and nearly 50 years of Vietnam–UN partnership.



In his remarks, President Cuong warmly welcomed heads of delegations from member states and international organisations to Vietnam, expressing appreciation for their participation in the historic event despite a busy day of meetings.



President Luong Cuong delivers a welcome speech to the delegates attending the signing ceremony and high-level conference of the Hanoi Convention (Photo: VNA)

The President said delegates coming to Hanoi, a capital city with a thousand years of history, could feel the harmony between tradition and modernity, where the enduring values of heritage meet the vibrant rhythm of contemporary life. Today’s Hanoi, he noted, embodies innovation, dynamism, and aspirations for progress in the digital era.



He underscored that the memorable moments of the signing ceremony have made the Hanoi Convention a new landmark in Vietnam’s journey of integration, and for Hanoi itself, a city where the past is preserved, the present is connected, and the future is unfolding through technology and knowledge.



He noted that while the world is linked by billions of digital connections, trust remains the most powerful “wireless signal” binding nations together. Behind every negotiation and legal text, he said, what endures most are sincerity, trust, and friendship.



He affirmed that these values have brought delegates and distinguished guests to Hanoi to jointly shape a secure, inclusive, and humane digital future, to open a new chapter of cooperation where commitments are translated into concrete actions and trust is strengthened through practical steps, ensuring the convention soon takes effect in real life./.