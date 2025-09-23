State President hails Vietnam-US reconciliation as proof of tolerance power

President Luong Cuong (second, right) witnesses the return of keepsakes to US war veterans and soldiers' families. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong stressed the story of reconciliation and healing between Vietnam and the US as a vivid testament to the power of tolerance at a meeting in New York on September 22 (local time) with Vietnamese and US war veterans.

The meeting took place as part of the Vietnamese leader's working trip to the US to attend the High-level General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

President Cuong recalled the historic moment 30 years ago when Vietnamese Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet and US President Bill Clinton announced the normalisation of relations. Through sustained efforts of both sides as well as high-level visits and phone talks, the two nations have elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Today, both countries can take pride in their shared achievements, and above all in the sound choices that have shaped the Vietnam–US relationship, he said.

The President expressed his confidence that future generations in both countries would build an era of peace, cooperation, development and mutual respect.

He noted that over the past 50 years, hundreds of search and excavation missions have recovered thousands of artifacts and remains of US servicemen. Vietnam’s cooperation in missing-in-action (MIA) efforts has earned praise from the US Government, Congress, veterans’ groups and families, serving as a model for bilateral and international relations.

The two nations have also deepened collaboration in war aftermath issues, including dioxin cleanup at Da Nang and Bien Hoa airports, support for Agent Orange-affected individuals with disabilities, unexploded ordnance removal, and efforts to search, recover and identify Vietnamese soldiers’ remains. With US and international backing, many war-ravaged areas have come back to life, he said.

President Luong Cuong joins Vietnamese and US veterans and their families in seeing wartime mementoes and documents. (Photo: VNA)

On this occasion, President Cuong welcomed and highly appreciated President Donald Trump administration's support and continuing post-war recovery projects in Vietnam.

Reflecting on President Ho Chi Minh’s 1946 letter to President Harry Truman advocating for “full cooperation,” he remarked that few could have predicted the strength of today’s Vietnam–US relationship three decades ago.

The Vietnamese leader extended gratitude to veterans and US friends who have supported Vietnam over decades, honouring both historic figures and ordinary citizens, including war protesters and veterans who have worked to heal the wounds of conflict. He wished both Vietnamese and US veterans good health and happiness, urging them to continue fostering the growing Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with open hearts and friendship.

Veterans, for their part, hoped that reconciliation and tolerance would guide both governments and peoples on the basis of respect, equality, understanding and goodwill, to leave the past behind and move toward the future.

The gathering featured emotional performances of songs spreading trust and peace, reinforcing optimism for a shared future.

At the event, President Cuong and attendees also witnessed a moving exchange as veterans from both nations returned keepsakes to the families of Vietnamese and US soldiers./.