State President concludes official visit to Peru, attendance at APEC Leaders’ Week

Farewell ceremony for State President Luong Cuong (central) at Jorge Chavez Airport in Lima. Photo: VNA

State President Luong Cuong and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Lima on November 16 afternoon (local time), concluding their official visit to Peru and attendance at the 2024 APEC Leaders’ Week at the invitation of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte.

Within the framework of the 2024 APEC Leaders’ Week, Cuong attended and delivered important speeches at the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, the 2024 APEC CEO Summit and APEC Leaders’ Informal Dialogue with Guests, and attended a working lunch - dialouge between APEC leaders and the APEC Business Advisory Council.

At the activities, the Vietnamese leader raised many strategic and innovative proposals to further promote the role and position of APEC in international economic cooperation and linkage, and response to challenges that the international community in general and the Asia-Pacific region in particular are facing. His remarks at the APEC Leaders’ Week once again conveyed a strong message that Vietnam is entering a new era - the era of the nation’s rise, a dynamic, innovative Vietnam and a top destination for international investors. The remarks received applause from APEC leaders and the business community.

Besides, he had numerous bilateral meetings with leaders of APEC economies, including Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk-yeol, Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, and Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru.

Cuong also had meetings with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, thereby conntributing to strengthening and deepening relations between Vietnam with APEC member economies.

The State President paid an official visit to Peru at the invitation of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte. This was the first official visit of a Vietnamese President to Peru. It took place as the two countries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, thereby creating a historic milestone that contributed to consolidating the foundation of good political relations between the two countries, enhancing the effectiveness of their cooperation in potential areas and aiming to bring the relationship to a new level.

He held talks with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, met with President of the Council of Ministers of Peru Gustavo Adriazén, President of the Congress of Peru Eduardo Salhuana, and President of the Supreme Court of Peru Javier Arévalo Vela. At the talks and meetings, Peruvian leaders affirmed the importance that Peru attaches to developing friendship relations and cooperation in all aspects with Vietnam, highly valued the achievements Vietnam has made in nearly 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal) and wished that the two countries will increase sharing of experiences in national governance and implementation of socio-economic development policies.

They expressed their belief that the visit will create an important impetus to bring the relationship between the two countries to a new stage of stronger development.

The State President was honoured with the Grand Cross of the Order of “The Sun of Peru” by Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, the highest award of the Peruvian State. In addion, Lima Mayor Rafael Lopez presented Cuong with the token key to the city in recognition of his role in fostering a robust, sustainable partnership between the two countries.

Cuong's participation in the 2024 APEC Leaders’ Week and his official visit to Peru are an important step in implementing Vietnam's consistent foreign policy of diversification, multilateralisation, being a friend, a reliable partner and a responsible member of the international community, creating new impetus to bring the multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Peru to a new stage of development that is more dynamic, substantive and effective, while affirming the country's new position, increasing role and position in Asia - Pacific and the world./.