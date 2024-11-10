State President arrives in Santiago, beginning official visit to Chile

State President Luong Cuong and high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at the Arturo M. Benitez International Airport in Santiago on November 9 afternoon (local time), beginning their official visit to Chile at the invitation of Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font.



The delegation was welcomed at the airport by Chilean Minister of Foreign Affairs Alberto van Klaveren Stork, Chilean Ambassador to Vietnam Sergio Narea, officials of the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnamese Ambassador to Chile Nguyen Viet Cuong and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in the Latin American country.



This is the first visit to Chile by a Vietnamese State President in 15 years. The trip will give impulse to help the Vietnam - Chile comprehensive partnership develop in a more intensive, practical and effective manner.



Over the years, despite their geographical distance, diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Chile have been developing fruitfully. Relations in many fields between the two countries are increasingly close and reliable, demonstrated through visits and meetings between senior leaders and officials of ministries, sectors and localities.



The visit also aims to continue implementing the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of foreign relations, proactive, positive, comprehensive and extensive international integration and raising the level of multilateral foreign affairs in the spirit of the 13th National Party Congress, contributing to promoting peace, cooperation, economic linkage and regional connectivity. It also demonstrates Vietnam's consistent policy of always treasuring and wishing to consolidate and promote the Vietnam-Chile relations.



It is expected that during the visit, State President Luong Cuong will attend the official welcome ceremony, hold talks with President Gabriel Boric Font, and witness the signing ceremony of cooperation documents between the two countries. The State President will also have meetings with the Presidents of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies of Chile; received leaders of the Communist Party and the Socialist Party of Chile, as well as the Chile - Vietnam Friendship Association; lay a wreath at the Statue of President Ho Chi Minh in the capital of Santiago; visit the Vietnamese Embassy in Chile and have a number of other important activities./.