State-level preliminary review of 80th National Day parade, march held in Hanoi

The state-level preliminary review for parade and march for the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day begins with the flag salute ceremony. (Photo: VNA)



A state-level preliminary review for parade and march for the 80th Anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2) – codenamed Task A80 – was carried out at Ba Dinh Square in the capital city of Hanoi on August 27 night.



This review served as the final preparation before the full dress rehearsal (set for the morning of August 30) and the official performance during the grand celebration on the 80th anniversary of National Day on September 2.



Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Politburo members: Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Nguyen Trong Nghia, Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang; and Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang were present at the event.



Before the review began, PM Chinh, together with Party and State leaders and the Central Steering Committee for the Commemoration of Major National Holidays and Important Historical Events during 2023–2025, presented gifts and offered encouragement to the forces taking part in the parade and march-past.

Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Starting from 8pm well into the night, the programme comprises two parts: official Party and State ceremonies, followed by the parade and march. Nearly 16,000 officers and soldiers participated, including 43 marching contingents (26 from the People’s Army, 17 from the People’s Public Security), three foreign military units (Laos, Cambodia, and Russia), 18 standing formations, and 14 contingents of military and special-purpose vehicles from both the Army and Public Security.



The programme began with the torch relay and the lighting of the ceremonial flame – symbolising the aspirations of the Vietnamese nation. The flame was entrusted to Lieutenant General Nguyen Duc Soat, Hero of the People’s Armed Forces and former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, renowned for his outstanding feats in downing six enemy aircraft, and honoured as one of the heroic fighter pilots of Vietnam.



This year marks the first time in 40 years – since 1985 – that the National Day Parade at the Ba Dinh Square will feature large-scale contingents of military vehicles, artillery, weapons and equipment.



The vehicles and artillery showcased are among the most modern assets currently in service with the Vietnam People’s Army and the People’s Public Security. Notably, systems such as missiles, UAVs and combat vehicles designed and produced domestically will be on display. In addition, several platforms including tanks, armoured vehicles, and rocket artillery have been upgraded and modernised by Vietnam with advanced equipment.



Army vehicle formations include: armoured and tank units; self-propelled artillery, rocket artillery and surface-to-surface missile units; air defence artillery and missile units; and electronic warfare units.



Public security special-purpose vehicles include: traffic command escort vehicles; protection and escort vehicles for Party and State leaders and international guests; mobile command vehicles; bulletproof armoured vehicles; riot-control vehicles; multi-purpose tactical support vehicles; and fire-fighting and rescue vehicles.

Photo: Cong Dat/VNP



After the ceremonial segment, formations passed in turn before the grandstand at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.



The marching contingents demonstrated the heroic spirit of the armed forces, with synchronised formations of weapons, equipment and vehicles reflecting the modernisation of Vietnam’s People’s Army and Public Security. Neat horizontal and vertical alignments were ensured, showing unified discipline, readiness for combat, and the spirit of great national unity.



Compared to the two previous combined rehearsals at the Ba Dinh Square, the mass organisations – including representatives of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups, veterans, workers, farmers, journalists, intellectuals, entrepreneurs, women, youth, overseas Vietnamese, and culture and sports sectors – showed marked improvement.



After passing the grandstand, the contingents marched along the central streets of Hanoi before returning to their assembly points as planned.



Thousands of university, academy and college students were present to cheer and perform artistic displays in the stands. A mass drum performance by over 1,000 cadets and officers of the People’s Public Security Academy, synchronising 900 drums with flag-waving and lion-and-dragon dances, created a vibrant atmosphere symbolising discipline, solidarity and youthful energy.



Before this state-level review, the participating forces had undergone four combined rehearsals at National Military Training Centre No. 4 (Hanoi) and two combined rehearsals at the Ba Dinh Square.



Photo: Cong Dat/VNP



From the night of August 26 into the morning of August 27, thousands of citizens queued early – despite the drenching rains in the aftermath of Typhoon Kajiki – to secure favourable positions to watch the review.



By noon, as weather conditions improved, more people flocked to the Ba Dinh Square and surrounding areas. Along Hanoi’s parade routes, red flags with yellow stars fluttered, while excited residents settled along pavements to join in the festive spirit.



To ensure safety and smooth operations, Army and Public Security units coordinated with Hanoi authorities to implement measures for security and traffic management.



For the occasion, the Hanoi Capital Command installed 10 large tents (96sq.m each) at five sites across the city, equipped with lighting, fans and seating to serve the public. In addition, free parking services were provided with on-site assistance to ensure order and convenience.



Under Directive No. 145/CD-TTg, the Prime Minister requested Hanoi to ensure adequate sanitation facilities, waste collection, and increased cleaning services, creating a safe, clean and civilised environment. Shade and shelter from rain and sun, along with free bread, water and umbrellas, were provided to the public.



Volunteers – including youth, women’s groups and veterans – were mobilised to distribute free food and drinks, guide visitors, and assist citizens at parade venues, thereby expressing gratitude to those who sacrificed for national independence and freedom, and to the forces dedicating themselves to training, participation and security for this grand celebration./.

