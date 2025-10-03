State leader sends Mid-Autumn Festival wishes to children

In his letter sent on October 3, State President Luong Cuong extended his warmest wishes to Vietnamese children nationwide and those abroad, ahead of the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.



His message, filled with hope and encouragement, came at a time when many families are grappling with the recent typhoon's devastating aftermath. The leader kindly shared and sent his deepest regards to the children and families who are affected by the natural disaster.



The President wished children a joyful, meaningful, safe, and warm celebration with their families, teachers, and friends. He expressed his hope that disadvanted children and those in areas struck by floods and storms would remain resilient, never back down in the face of hardship, keep their innocent, radiant smiles, and continue to nurture beautiful dreams, so that when the storms pass, their lives will once again be filled with light and joy.



He expressed his belief that with the care and support of the Party and State, along with the solidarity, compassion, and protection of the entire nation, the children and their families will overcome difficulties, soon stabilise their lives, and continue studying and nurturing their dreams.



"The Party, State, and society always give special attention to children, ensuring the best conditions for them to study, play safely, and develop comprehensively," he stated, showing his hope that they will uphold their love for learning, remain diligent and kind, stay united, support one another, and grow together, so that they can contribute to building a more prosperous and civilised Vietnam.



The Mid-Autumn Festival or Full-moon Festival is a festive occasion for children. It is held on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month every year. This year, the festival falls on October 6./.