State leader praises outstanding workers in oil, gas sector



Despite numerous difficulties in the period, the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group has had over 2,800 topics, initiatives and solutions applied in the reality, which have produced a total estimated profit of over 500 million USD.

The leader said the group, with its over 60,000 workers, has become an economic-technological spearhead that helps ensure sufficient supply of fuel to economic sectors and plays an important role in realising the sea strategy and safeguarding national sovereignty in the sea.

Affirming that the participants at the meeting are a valuable resource and talents for the oil and gas industry and the country, the State leader asked the group and the sector’s trade union to pay more attention to creating conditions for officials and employees to contribute more to the industry, and effectively organising emulation movements.



He also required the sector to step up innovation so as to help Vietnam ensure energy security and energy self-reliance in the face of new development requirements.



The group needs to strongly restructure itself and its affiliates, pour more capital into science technology and innovation, and take into account the current energy transition trend, the leader stressesd./.