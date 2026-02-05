State leader pays pre-Tet visit to Phu Tho province

State President Luong Cuong extends Lunar New Year (Tet) wishes to the Party Committee, authorities, and people of Phu Tho province on February 5, 2026. Photo: VNA

State President Luong Cuong visited and extended Lunar New Year (Tet) wishes to the Party Committee, authorities, poor households, policy beneficiary families, disadvantaged workers, and officers and soldiers of the armed forces in Phu Tho province on February 5.



The President expressed his pleasure at the locality’s efforts to overcome difficulties and challenges with solidarity, strong resolve, and proactive and creative approaches, achieving comprehensive and impressive results in 2025, the first year of implementing the two-tier local administration model.



Accordingly, the province posted economic growth of 10.52%, ranking fourth nationwide and leading the northern midland and mountainous region. The people’s material and spiritual living standards remained stable and continued to improve. Party building and efforts to strengthen the political system were stepped up, political and social stability was maintained, national defence and security were safeguarded, and external relations were expanded.



Preparations for the Lunar New Year were handled effectively, with large-scale and well-coordinated gratitude and social welfare programmes have been rolled out. Tens of thousands of people with meritorious service and families of fallen soldiers received home-delivered visits and gifts, reflecting the local authorities’ strong sense of responsibility and care for the community.



The State leader commended and congratulated the Party organisation, authorities, people and armed forces of Phu Tho province on their accomplishments in 2025.



State President Luong Cuong presents Tet gifts to disadvantaged families in Phu Tho province on February 5, 2026. Photo: VNA

On the threshold of Tet, President Cuong urged Party committees and authorities at all levels in Phu Tho to thoroughly implement the Party’s and State’s policies on caring for people’s livelihoods, ensuring that the Lunar New Year festival is celebrated in a joyful, healthy, safe and economical manner.



He called for priority care for policy beneficiaries, disadvantaged groups and forces on duty during Tet, while ensuring proper policies for the armed forces and their families.



He also urged the locality to focus on effectively implementing key tasks for 2026 - the first year of implementing resolutions of all-level Party congresses, and the socio-economic development plan in the next five years; and ensuring the successful organisation of the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.



The State leader said that with strong aspirations and determination, Phu Tho must move beyond being merely the cultural cradle of the nation to emerge as a dynamic development centre of the northern midland and mountainous region, advancing towards more modern infrastructure and industry, greener and more sustainable development, more humane social policies, and rapid yet inclusive growth that leaves no one behind while safeguarding the cultural identity of the land of ancestors.



He expressed his belief that Phu Tho will accelerate rapid and sustainable development, making important contributions to the country’s development.



The President took the occasion to present 1,000 packages of Tet gifts to local poor households and disadvantaged workers.



Earlier the same day, President Cuong and his delegation made a Tet visit to the Phu Tho provincial Military Command./.