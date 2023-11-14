State leader looks to training reform, research in social sciences

President Vo Van Thuong on November 13 visited and offered congratulations to lecturers of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities (HCMUSSH) under the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM) on the Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20).



Established in 1957, the HCMUSSH provides training in 34 undergraduate disciplines, 34 graduate programmes, and 18 others at the PhD level with nearly 17,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students.



Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ngo Thi Phuong Lan, Rector of the HCMUSSH, said the university is the biggest research and training institution in the social sciences and humanities in the southern region. With 901 staff members, including 519 lecturers, it gathers leading scientists in the field. In the south, it has also taken the lead in opening new training and scientific research programmes to meet demand.



The HCMUSSH has attracted students from 85 countries and territories to its long-term training and research courses, along with thousands of others to short-term programmes. It has also formed partnerships with over 250 universities and research institutes around the world, she noted.



On behalf of Party and State leaders and also being a former student of the school, President Thuong offered the best wishes to HCMUSSH teachers and recognised the recent achievements of the university.



He stressed that as Vietnam is exerting efforts to become a developed and high-income country by 2045, that aspiration can come true only when quality scientific foundation and education system are in place, and social sciences and humanities have a crucial role to play.



The State leader affirmed that intellectuals and high-quality human resources form the core of the national industrialisation and modernisation movement. The role of higher education is to transmit and create new knowledge that serves social progress, prosperity and happiness. It also acts to equip people that are the human resources of society with sufficient capabilities to take action and make changes in a complicated, and unpredictable world.



Talking about the school’s targets and orientations, he emphasised the need to persistently reform the prevalent mindset to improve training and research quality. It should also help address the shortage of leading intellectuals, experts, and scientists in key areas of the social sciences and humanities.



President Thuong also requested attention be paid to reforming university management and governance towards autonomy, professionalism and modernity, training and attracting excellent lecturers, and developing the capabilities of students.



On this occasion, he presented 100 million VND (over 4,100 USD) to the HCMUSSH’s learning and talent promotion programme, and 20 scholarships to outstanding students.



He also visited Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vu Tinh, who is a senior lecturer, former Vice Rector of the HCMUSSH, and former Director of the VNUHCM’s centre for political theory./.