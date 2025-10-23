State leader inspects rehearsal for UN Convention against Cybercrime signing ceremony

State President Luong Cuong (C) inspects the rehearsal for the UN Convention against Cybercrime signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong on October 23 inspected a rehearsal in preparation for the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (known as Hanoi Convention) signing ceremony and high-level conference, which will take place at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi from October 25-26.



President Cuong affirmed that this is an especially important event, with profound political, diplomatic, and national significance. It marks the first time a global multilateral convention in a field of great international interest is associated with the name of Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam.

To ensure even better preparations according to the approved plan, he urged the relevant authorities to carefully review the entire scenario, especially the ceremonial and reception parts, and security, and communications issues.



He emphasised that the signing ceremony should be organised solemnly and meticulously, reflecting the image of a proactive, professional, and friendly Vietnam in international integration. At the same time, he stressed the importance of promptly addressing any arising issues within their authority, ensuring that the preparation process remains on schedule and meets the required quality standards.



State President Luong Cuong (C) requests thorough preparations for UN Convention against Cybercrime signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

As this event is also an opportunity to introduce Vietnam's country, people, achievements, and its relationship with the United Nations to the international community, all related information and communications work must ensure accuracy and fully reflect the significance and scale of the event, contributing to enhancing Vietnam's image, role, and position on the global stage.



The reception of international delegations must reflect the spirit of hospitality and respect, he stressed, adding that the technical, logistics, and security teams must coordinate closely with each other to ensure that no errors occur, contributing to the overall success of the signing ceremony and related activities./.