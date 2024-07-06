State leader highlights development potential of An Giang

At the meeting in Long Xuyen city, part of his working tour of the Mekong Delta, the State leader said An Giang boasts considerable potential and conditions for strong development.



He expressed his hope that the province will continue tapping into its natural and human advantages more strongly and effectively to contribute to the development of the Mekong Delta and the country at large.



President Lam also requested all-level Party committees and administrations of An Giang to enhance the Party building and rectification, bring into play the strength of the great national solidarity, boost consensus among and determination of the public and the administration, guarantee the respect for law, and properly exercise democracy at the grassroots level.



They need to work harder to ensure social security and increase per capita income to unceasingly improve the material and spiritual lives of locals, especially those in remote, border, and ethnic minority areas, he added.



The President said that he believes with their development aspiration and resolve, the Party organisation, administration, and people of An Giang will achieve and surpass the targets set by the provincial Party Congress to join nationwide efforts in successfully implementing the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.



Reporting on the local situation, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Le Hong Quang said despite many difficulties, An Giang has made relatively comprehensive progress over the past years.



The local economy expanded 6.6% during the first half of 2024, higher than the national average. Meanwhile, social security has been guaranteed, and people’s living conditions continually improved. The household poverty rate has been brought down to 2.07%, lower than the national average of 2.93%. The ethnic minority and religious situations remain stable while defence, security, border, and sovereignty firmly safeguarded, according to Quang.



On this occasion, President Lam paid tribute to President Ton Duc Thang at the late leader’s memorial site in My Hoa Hung commune, Long Xuyen city.



He visited Vo Dai Nhan and Vo Thi Van, who are outstanding veteran revolutionaries in Long Xuyen.



The President also visited the family of and paid homage to Le Phuoc Tho, former Politburo member, former Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and former Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission./.