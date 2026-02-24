State leader extends Lunar New Year greetings to Presidential Office staff

State President Luong Cuong speaks at the meeting with the Presidential Office staff on February 24. Photo: VNA



President Cuong commended the office for seriously implementing directives of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and the Prime Minister in comprehensively caring for staff, and proactively advising and assisting the President and Vice President.



He emphasised that the Presidential Office has effectively performed its advisory role while supporting the President and Vice President in exercising their powers and responsibilities as assigned by the Politburo, the Secretariat, as well as under the Constitution and legal regulations. Notably, before, during and after the Lunar New Year holiday, it has advised the leadership on the implementation of tasks under the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the action plan for resolution implementation, along with activities on external relations, national defence – security, and the general elections.



Reflecting on the country’s development journey, the State leader highlighted the remarkable achievements recorded over 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal). From an economy with per capita income of just over 100 USD, Vietnam has risen to the middle-income status, with GDP per capita exceeding 5,000 USD and the economy's scale surpassing 500 billion USD.

In the joyful atmosphere of the first days of the Year of the Horse, State President Luong Cuong met with and extended New Year greetings to officials, civil servants and employees of the Presidential Office on February 24.President Cuong commended the office for seriously implementing directives of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and the Prime Minister in comprehensively caring for staff, and proactively advising and assisting the President and Vice President.He emphasised that the Presidential Office has effectively performed its advisory role while supporting the President and Vice President in exercising their powers and responsibilities as assigned by the Politburo, the Secretariat, as well as under the Constitution and legal regulations. Notably, before, during and after the Lunar New Year holiday, it has advised the leadership on the implementation of tasks under the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the action plan for resolution implementation, along with activities on external relations, national defence – security, and the general elections.Reflecting on the country’s development journey, the State leader highlighted the remarkable achievements recorded over 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal). From an economy with per capita income of just over 100 USD, Vietnam has risen to the middle-income status, with GDP per capita exceeding 5,000 USD and the economy's scale surpassing 500 billion USD.

State President Luong Cuong (C) poses for a photo with leaders of the Presidential Office. Photo: VNA

These accomplishments, he stressed, demonstrate the sound leadership of the Party, national solidarity, and significant contributions by the entire political system.



With regard to the restructuring of the political apparatus and the implementation of a two-tier local administration model from July 1, 2025, the President acknowledged initial positive results while calling for continued refinement to ensure a streamlined, effective, efficient and people-centred administration.



He also urged the Presidential Office to make stronger reforms, strengthen research capacity and enhance the quality of advice while upholding its over 80-year tradition, maintaining unity and a high sense of responsibility, and staying focused on duties right from the start of the new year, thereby contributing to fast and sustainable national development./.