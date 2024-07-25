State funeral held for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong

The body of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is laid in state at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

A respect-paying ceremony in the national mourning etiquette was solemnly held for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi, the Thong Nhat Hall in Ho Chi Minh City, and his hometown in Dong Hoi commune of Hanoi’s Dong Anh district on July 25.



The respect-paying ceremony was organised by the CPV Central Committee, the National Assembly (NA), the State President, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, and the bereaved family.

The CPV Central Committee delegation, led by Politburo member and State President To Lam, pay tribute to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the National Funeral Hall on July 25. (Photo: VNA)

At the National Funeral Hall, the CPV Central Committee delegation, led by Politburo member and State President To Lam, paid tribute to General Secretary Trong and offered condolences to his family.



On behalf of the CPV Central Committee delegation, Politburo member and State President To Lam offers incence in commemoration of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. (Photo: VNA)



Politburo member and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh led the Government delegation, Politburo member and State President To Lam led the State President delegation, Politburo member and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man led the NA delegation, and Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien led the VFF Central Committee delegation to pay homage to the late leader and sent condolences to his family.

Former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; former Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet, Truong Tan Sang, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and Vo Van Thuong; former PM Nguyen Tan Dung; former NA Chairmen Nguyen Sinh Hung, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, and Vuong Dinh Hue; along with many other incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State also came to pay the last respects to General Secretary Trong and extend condolences to his family.



In the codolence book, Politburo member and State President To Lam wrote that General Secretary Trong was a particularly excellent leader, a staunch communist, and a bright example who tirelessly studied and followed the ideology, moral example, and style of President Ho Chi Minh, a greatly prestigious figure of the Party, State, and people, and also a big friend of people around the world. The Party leader devoted his entire life to the nation, the Party, and the people. He also made a number of enormous contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, the international communist movement, and the maintenance of peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

President To Lam pledged that the following generations will follow the General Secretary’s example, do their best to serve the Fatherland and the people, stay united and unanimous, and strive to realise the goal of building a peaceful, independent, united, democratic, prosperous, civilised, and happy Vietnam as the late leader wished during his life.

The respect-paying ceremony is also held at the Thong nhat Hall in HCM City. (Photo: VNA)



Also on July 25, many international delegations and delegations of ministries, sectors, and localities nationwide came to pay homage to General Secretary Trong and his family.

Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Military Commission, passed away on July 19 at the age of 80.

The respect-paying ceremony at Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's hometown in Lai Da hamlet of Dong Hoi commune, Hanoi's Dong Anh district (Photo: VNA)

For nearly 60 years of working, he made significant and particularly remarkable contributions to the glorious revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. He was granted the Gold Star Order, the 55-year Party membership badge, and many other noble orders and medals of Vietnam and other countries.



The respect-paying ceremony takes place from 7am to 10pm on July 25, and from 7am to 1pm on July 26./.