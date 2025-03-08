State budget revenue up 8.91% in first two months

The Department of Vietnam Customs (DVC) reports a positive start in 2025, with State budget revenue hitting 61.3 trillion VND (2.45 billion USD) in the first two months. (Photo: VNA)

The Department of Vietnam Customs (DVC) reported a positive start in 2025, with State budget revenue hitting 61.3 trillion VND (2.45 billion USD) in the first two months, or 14.92% of the annual target and an 8.91% year-on-year surge, heard a conference in Hanoi on March 7.

The rise was driven by a 10.9% hike in taxable import-export turnover compared to the same period last year. Specifically, taxable export turnover rose by 0.4%, while taxable import turnover saw a 11.5% rise. Key drivers of this growth included raw materials, machinery, equipment, and spare parts for production, along with imported completely built-up (CBU) automobiles and crude oil.

Between December 15, 2024 and February 14, 2025, 2,440 customs law violations were detected, with the estimated value of confiscated goods amounting to 2.79 trillion VND. Authorities referred 19 cases for prosecution, contributing an additional 133.19 billion VND to the state budget.

In a parallel crackdown, customs teams, in collaboration with public security and border guards from December 16, 2024, to February 15, 2025, smashed 42 drug-related cases. The operations resulted in the arrest of 41 suspects and the seizure of 164 kg of illegal narcotics.

Looking ahead, DVC Director Nguyen Van Tho ordered all units to complete personnel arrangements by March 14, ensuring the new management system is fully operational from March 15.

He also instructed local customs branches to establish inspection teams to provide guidance, address concerns from businesses and subordinate customs units, and resolve issues arising from the ongoing restructuring process. Emphasis must be placed on policy implementation for staff, digital transformation training, and technology application.

In a push for greater efficiency, customs authorities must reduce administrative procedures by 30%, cutting down processing time and costs, both official and unofficial, he said./.