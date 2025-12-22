State budget revenue hits 94 billion USD by mid-December

State budget revenue reached approximately 2.47 quadrillion VND (94 billion USD) by December 15, 2025, exceeding the target for the whole of 2025 by 25%, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The structure of the revenue continues to shift towards sustainability, with the production and business sector playing a leading role. Photo: cafef.vn

The structure of the revenue continues to shift towards sustainability, with the production and business sector playing a leading role.



Meanwhile, State budget expenditures are restructured towards reducing spending on administrative expenses and increasing spending on development investment and social welfare.



The proportion of development investment spending reached approximately 32–33% of total budget expenditures, while the budget deficit and public debts were controlled within safe limits.



In the period, the State budget continued to allocate significant capital for tax and fee exemptions, reductions and extensions, totalling approximately 1.1 quadrillion VND. This policy contributes to supporting businesses and people, and promoting economic recovery and growth.



It is expected that 2026 will bring further favourable conditions for the State revenue as breakthrough resolutions take effect and strategic infrastructure projects are implemented synchronously, as well as the two-tier local administration model operates smoothly./.