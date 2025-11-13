Making news
Startup Flight 2025 boosts Vietnam–India tech, startup cooperation
The Startup Flight 2025 took place on November 11 at Amity University in Uttar Pradesh, India, as part of a broader initiative to promote startup collaboration, innovation, and technology ecosystem connections between Vietnam and India amid the region’s accelerating digital transformation.
The event was co-organised by the Amity Innovation Incubator, the Vietnam Trade Office in India, Vietnam’s National Startup Support Centre (NSSC), the UN Startup Network (UNUP), and Vietjet.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Vietnamese ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai highlighted that over the past decade, the Vietnam–India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been increasingly consolidated and expanded.
He stressed that innovation and science–technology serve as key pillars to achieving the development goals of both nations, while startup acts as a vital bridge to deepen ecosystem linkages and open future industries.
The ambassador described Startup Flight 2025 as a vivid example of this cooperation spirit. With Vietnam’s dynamic business environment and young, ambitious workforce complementing India’s large-scale technology ecosystem, the initiative serves as a launchpad for bilateral collaboration, market expansion, and technological advancement.
Amity University Vice Chancellor Prof. Balvinder Shukla affirmed that innovation remains a strategic pillar of the university, which is committed to partnering with global institutions to foster training, incubation, and investment connectivity.
The Vice Chancellor said Amity aims to establish a sustainable innovation corridor among nations, with Vietnam as a key partner thanks to its fast-growing startup ecosystem and rising demand for high-tech cooperation.
During the event, startups from both countries joined mentoring sessions on business models, communications, and fundraising strategies.
Two Vietnamese representatives including MediFind and Green Choice presented innovative solutions. MediFind uses AI and big data to identify antibiotics from prescriptions, suggest safe dosages, and remind patients, thereby reducing antibiotic resistance risks. Green Choice showcased a circular economy model that fully utilises durian fruit, turning waste into value-added products such as dried durian, durian powder, organic substrate, and biofertilisers, aligned with SDG 12 on sustainable production and consumption.
From India, IRUN DOC introduced an AI-powered IELTS training platform that provides real-time personalised feedback and offline access at a cost 10 times lower than conventional courses, aiming to support 1 million learners in India and Vietnam within five years.
At the event, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the two countries' partners, laying the foundation for long-term cooperation between Indian startups and innovation agencies in Vietnam. Many teams have started to establish collaborative links, opening up prospects for market expansion and joint product development in both countries. Representatives from both sides agreed to continue developing similar connection programmes in the future, aiming to make innovation a strategic bridge for cooperation between the two economies./.