SPRINT Project launched in Yen Bai to empower ethnic minority women

Delegates at the launching ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

The Yen Bai provincial Cooperative Alliance joined forces with the Cowater International of Canada to launch the “SMEs Promote Resilience, Inclusion and Innovation Transformation” (SPRINT) Project on November 22.

A representative from the provincial People’s Committee Office announced a decision approving the SPRINT Project funded by Global Affairs Canada through Cowater International.

Spanning the districts of Van Yen, Van Chan, Luc Yen, Tram Tau, Mu Cang Chai, and Yen Bai city, the project is designed to uplift about 300 micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), cooperatives, cooperative groups, and thousands of producers involved in agricultural value chains, particularly those led by or heavily involving ethnic minority women.

The project aims to equip these groups with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive market. They will attend training courses designed to enhance business and technical innovations, while also fostering green crops and resilient agricultural practices that are both sustainable and profitable.

Beyond technical training, the project seeks to raise awareness, build capacity, and develop essential skills in economic empowerment. A key focus will be on enhancing women’s participation and leadership in agriculture, livelihood development, and community-building activities.

The project will be implemented over six years (2024–2029) with a total budget of 9.75 million CAD (6.96 million USD) in non-refundable official development assistance (ODA).

In preparation for the project's launch, the provincial Cooperative Alliance and Cowater International held a conference on November 21 afternoon to outline an implementation strategy for the project./.