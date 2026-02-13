Spring flower market opens in Ho Chi Minh City

The spring flower market for the 2026 is brightly illuminated at night. Photo: VNA

A spring flower market officially opened on February 12 (the 25th day of the last lunar month) on Nguyen Van Cua Street in Phu Dinh ward, Ho Chi Minh City, offering a vibrant Tet shopping and cultural space for residents and visitors.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy said the market features more than 500 booths selling a wide variety of flowers and ornamental plants. The space combines traditional and modern elements, recreating the distinctive river culture of southern Vietnam.

Localities such as Vinh Long, Dong Thap and Tay Ninh are participating again this year. A highlight is the Vinh Long traditional pottery display arranged within themed landscapes, helping promote regional craft villages.

The organising board has expanded the food street on Mac Van street and the market area along Binh Dong street, while mapping light shows are being held at old houses. Notably, the event is being digitalised for the first time, with an online information portal and seven kiosks to help visitors search for stalls, products and activity schedules.

To prepare for peak demand, gardeners have transported flowers and ornamental plants overnight to the city. Prices of apricot blossoms remain similar to last year, with small pots priced at 200,000–600,000 VND (8-25 USD) and medium to large ones ranging from 2–10 million VND. Mid-range products under 1 million VND are attracting strong interest.

The market also draws more than 120 exhibitors from Lam Dong, Khanh Hoa, Tay Ninh, Dong Nai, Dong Thap, Vinh Long, Hue, and Ho Chi Minh City, showcasing agricultural specialties, OCOP products and traditional cuisine.

The event will run until February 15./.