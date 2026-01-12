Spring flower fair to open in February

The Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Dong Anh district, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

The spring flower fair will be held from February 2 to 8 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Dong Anh district, Hanoi, as part of the National Spring Fair 2026, according to the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Each participating unit will be offered up to 20 sqm of free covered exhibition space, the agency said.

The fair will feature flowers, ornamental plants, bonsai, orchids, peach and apricot blossoms, kumquat trees, along with Tet decorations such as lanterns, folk paintings, ceramics, handicrafts and feng shui items.

The National Spring Fair 2026 is expected to attract ministries, sectors, localities, associations and enterprises nationwide. The event will span more than 100,000 sqm of indoor exhibition space, complemented by synchronised outdoor areas. Trade promotion activities, cultural performances and traditional Tet experiences will run daily from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Held under the theme “Connecting Prosperity – A Glorious Spring”, the fair will comprise nine thematic zones, highlighting regional specialties, agricultural products, consumer industries, value-chain linkages, cultural industries and Tet cuisine.

The organiser noted that participating enterprises will receive free standard booths or open exhibition areas, depending on sector and location, with priority given to early applicants. Registration is open until January 12, while the spring flower fair will accept applications until January 15, 2026.

As the opening trade and cultural event of the Lunar New Year (Tet holiday), the National Spring Fair 2026 is expected to stimulate domestic consumption, strengthen business connections and promote Vietnamese cultural values at the start of the new year./.